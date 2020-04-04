Iran's coronavirus cases top 53,000 as Turkey's total surpasses 20,000

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran climbed to 53,183 on Friday, as the total of confirmed cases in Turkey rose to 20,921.

Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, reported 134 more deaths, raising the death toll to 3,294. So far, a total of 17,935 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus, while 4,035 others remain in critical condition.

Iran's flag bearer Iran Air said it has suspended all its flights to Germany amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision came after Germany recently imposed new restrictions on arrivals.

In Turkey, the second hardest-hit country in the region, 2,786 new cases and 69 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, as the tally of confirmed cases rose to 20,921 and the death toll to 425. A total of 484 Turkish patients have recovered from viral respiratory disease so far.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 15-day curfew for the citizens under the age of 20 in a bid to curb the fast spread of the coronavirus. Vehicles will also be banned from entering and leaving 30 major provinces and the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, where pulmonary diseases are widespread.

Erdogan and President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday discussed over the phone the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.