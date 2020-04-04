نامه هشدارآمیز وزیر بهداشت خطاب به رئیس جمهور

قیمت مسکن در روزهای کرونایی تهران

نشت اطلاعات تلگرام چه تبعاتی دارد؟

بازدید 180

Iran's coronavirus cases top 53,000 as Turkey's total surpasses 20,000

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran climbed to 53,183 on Friday, as the total of confirmed cases in Turkey rose to 20,921.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۹۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۰:۲۷ 04 April 2020

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran climbed to 53,183 on Friday, as the total of confirmed cases in Turkey rose to 20,921.

Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, reported 134 more deaths, raising the death toll to 3,294. So far, a total of 17,935 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus, while 4,035 others remain in critical condition.

Iran's flag bearer Iran Air said it has suspended all its flights to Germany amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision came after Germany recently imposed new restrictions on arrivals.

In Turkey, the second hardest-hit country in the region, 2,786 new cases and 69 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, as the tally of confirmed cases rose to 20,921 and the death toll to 425. A total of 484 Turkish patients have recovered from viral respiratory disease so far.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 15-day curfew for the citizens under the age of 20 in a bid to curb the fast spread of the coronavirus. Vehicles will also be banned from entering and leaving 30 major provinces and the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, where pulmonary diseases are widespread.

Erdogan and President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday discussed over the phone the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran turkey coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه تفاوت متانول با اتانول
مالک فرمول یک در ۸۹ سالگی پدر شد! + عکس
توصیه وزیر ارشاد به خانواده‌های عزادار / وقتی حاج قاسم سردار قاآنی را توبیخ کرد! / پیام کرونایی احمدی‌نژاد به مردم جهان / حال و احوال برجام از نگاه وزیر خارجه احمدی‌نژاد
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنار آمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟ / مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
یک سردار سپاه به شهادت رسید
کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم
ورژن خارجی تبریزیان و روغن بنفشه هم آمد! / کنایه نماینده اصولگرا به ضرغامی / ماجرای داروی ژاپنی درمان کرونا چیست؟ / بانک اطلاعاتی میلیون‌ها کاربر ایرانی یک اپلیکیشن در حال فروش است!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
«شیرین شیرین» شهرام ناظری و کامکارها / «ترکمن» حسین علیزاده / تارنوازی فرهنگ شریف / «انسان» عالم قاسم‌اف / «نه من بیهوده گرد کوچه و بازار می‌گردم» نصرت فاتح ‌علی خان
زنی که به خاطر زیبایی اش گدایی می‌کند!
چهره متفاوت ایوانکا ترامپ
چرا آمریکا تحرکات نظامی خود در عراق را گسترش داده است؟!
به زودی گام سوم فاصله‌گذاری آغاز می‌شود؛ «فاصله‌گذاری هوشمند» / هیچ دارویی در هیچ جای جهان با «اینستاگرام» عرضه نمی‌شود! / تشریح روند اجرای هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری / استقبال مردم از گذران سیزده بدر در خانه، فراتر از انتظار بود/ آیا سیگاری‌ها کمتر مبتلا می‌شوند؟!
تکلیف «آویگان»‌های اهدایی به کشورمان چه شد و چرا «فاوی‌پیراویر» به پروتکل‌های درمانی کووید ۱۹ اضافه نمی‌شود؟ / تایید درز و نشت اطلاعات از سامانه‌های وزارت بهداشت / تقدیر و تشکر سازمان بهداشت جهانی از بسیج ملی در ایران / اگر مراقب نباشیم، خطر بازگشت پیک بیماری بالاتر می‌رود / قیمت‌گذاری امثال ماسک با ما نیست
سرعت نتیجه گرفتن تست به چند ساعت رسیده، اما فعلا یک تا دو روزه پاسخ می‌دهیم/ ظرفیت تست به روزی ۲۰ هزار می‌رسد/ این نوع ویروس می‌توانند به طور طبیعی جهش‌های بزرگ داشته باشد/ آیا دو نوع ویروس ضعیف و قوی وجود دارد؟ / تاثیر گرما در کاهش شیوع مورد تایید نیست
«آمریکا و اروپا» ضعیف می‌شوند؛ «چین و آسیا» قَوی / نظم جدیدی در جهان شکل می‌گیرد/ جمهوری اسلامی در «پساکرونا» چه باید بکند؟‌

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۸۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش  (۱۰۹ نظر)

درخواست نخست‌وزیر عراق برای کمک جامعه جهانی به ایران/ درخواست بیش از شصت مرکز و سازمان عربی برای لغو تحریم‌های ایران / اعلام خروج نیروهای آمریکایی از پایگاه هوایی کرکوک عراق / فرود هواپیماهاى حامل نظامیان آمریکایی در پایگاه «عین الاسد» عراق  (۱۰۸ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۰۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Kt
tabnak.ir/0044Kt