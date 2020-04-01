برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

بازدید 302

Prince Charles speaks out for first time since being diagnosed with coronavirus

Prince Charles has made a surprise message on the coronavirus pandemic in is his first appearance since his release from quarantine.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۵۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۲۸ 01 April 2020

Prince Charles has made a surprise message on the coronavirus pandemic in is his first appearance since his release from quarantine.

Clarence House shared the message via their Twitter account in which the Duke of Cornwall spoke about his battle with Covid-19 and the virus' effects on the elderly community.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne spent seven days in self-isolation after showing symptoms, and came out of quarantine on Monday.

He said: "Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less state of social distance or general isolation.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange and frustrating and often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.
"As patron of Age UK and my wife the patron of Silver Line, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficultly.

"However we also know in every community up and down this land where people of all ages are being effected by this virus, there are truly wonderful neighbours, individual and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk and that all this network of self-less assistance is in itself helping to provide vital support and reassurance."

Prince Charles isolated at his Scottish home Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, for the duration of his illness.

Buckingham Palace has previously said the last time he saw the 93-year-old Queen was on 12 March. She is in good health.

He lived separately from his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative for Covid-19, during this time.

Camilla will need to remain in self-isolation for a few more days to ensure she doesn't show symptoms, as per government advice.

Charles and Camilla were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire last Monday, but SNP politician Joan McAlpine, a Member of the Scottish Parliament, questioned the procedures, citing a relative with an underlying health condition who was refused a test.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland's chief medical officer, defended the decision to test Charles and his wife, saying there were "very good reasons".

She said: "My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested, and obviously I wouldn't be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality."

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
uk royal family prince charles coronavirus isolation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه روز طبیعت تفاوت متانول با اتانول
تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا
اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش
خواننده لس‌آنجلسی در تهران دستگیر شد/ آیا قاتل سردار سلیمانی در افغانستان کشته شد؟/ ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی/ انتقاد از سلبریتی شدن مداحان
شرط احسان علیخانی برای مصاحبه با نقی پایتخت
واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنارآمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟/ مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
عکس رابطه پنهانی ابوالفضل پورعرب در اینستاگرام
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
سنگ قبر قدیمی، خبر از کرونا می‌داد
تغذیه کامل راه مقابله با کووید ۱۹ است/ ترس از کرونا مصرف میوه و سبزی را کاهش داده / توصیه‌های تغذیه‌ای به افراد مبتلا در دوران نقاهت
«دلم فریاد می‌خواهد» همایون شجریان / اجرای منحصر به فرد کیهان کلهر / «سابرین» شازار / «تک نوازی سنتور» کامکار / اجرای مشترک مشکاتیان و نوربخش / تک نوازی سه‌تار ذوالفنون

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

درخواست سازمان ملل برای لغو فوری تحریم‌های ایران / تمدید ۹ ماهه ممنوعیت فروش تسلیحات آلمان به عربستان / درخواست اعضای کنگره آمریکا برای رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ایران / تداوم حملات نیرو‌های حفتر به پایتخت لیبی  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Da
tabnak.ir/0044Da