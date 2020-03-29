Iraq calls for lifting or decreasing anti-Iranian sanctions

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurufi said that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the international community should lift sanctions against Iran.

Adnan Al-Zurufi called for the lifting or decreasing of anti-Iranian sanctions, saying that helping Iran combat coronavirus by lifting or decreasing sanctions against it and providing medical aid to the country will prevent a humanitarian catastrophe there.

Aid to Iran could also mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in Iraq, as it has the most connections with its Iranian neighbor, he added.

Over the past week, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Recently, some 62 Arab organizations and associations signed a joint statement, calling for an immediate lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

According to the latest reports on Saturday, 38,309 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran, with the death toll standing at 2,640.