Lockdown begins in the North of Ireland

The North of Ireland executive has introduced "sweeping new powers" to fight the spread of coronavirus. The new measures came into effect at 11 pm on Saturday.

Many restrictions on businesses tougher than the rest of the United Kingdom.

People cannot leave home without reasonable excuse. Certain premises will be forced to shut and the executive retains the power to close or restrict businesses that do not ensure employees’ safety.

The Belfast executive said anyone who can work from home must do so and added that it would introduce penalties ranging a fixed penalty notice to fines of up to 5,000 pounds to enforce the new powers.