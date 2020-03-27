Saudi-led coalition shoots down Houthi drones despite UN ceasefire calls

Saudi led coalition forces shot down Houthi drones in Yemen this morning two days after a UN call for a ceasefire due to the coronavirus pandemic was accepted by both parties.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki is reported by Reuters as saying that his forces had intercepted and shot down drones launched by Houthi fighters which were heading for civilian targets in the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushayt.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari refuted the allegation, and pointed out that the movement’s forces had intercepted coalition aircraft today over the city of Marib and forced them to leave Yemeni airspace.

The latest incident happened after the warring parties in Yemen welcomed the UN call for an immediate ceasefire on Thursday so that the focus could switch to tackling the coronavirus.

Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from the capital in late 2014. The movement still controls most urban centres despite years of war.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened exactly five years yesterday. Riyadh is said to be looking for a way out from the fight against the Houthis, who are backed by regional rival Iran.