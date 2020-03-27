New York City Prepares Refrigerator Trucks and Tents to Cope With Rising COVID-19 Death Toll

According to city Medical Examiner spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis, the tents and trucks can handle between 3,500 and 3,600 bodies.

City Medical Examiner spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis said that usually New York morgues can accommodate about 900 bodies at a time but with the help of tents and trucks this number will increase up to 3,500-3,600 corpses.

Currently, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 86,012, with more than 1,300 deaths, 365 of them in New York City, Johns Hopkins University says. Globally, the deadly virus has already claimed more than 25,000 lives.