Thailand records 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934: health official

Thailand has recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934, a health official said on Wednesday.

The new cases consist of 27 patients linked to previous cases, 13 new cases including imported ones, and 67 people who tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded four death since the outbreak while 70 patients have recovered and gone home. 860 patients are still being treated in hospitals.