بازدید 552

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits

The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, CNN reported on Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۸۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۱۱ 24 March 2020

Peter Gaynor, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, told CNN the administration had decided to use the Defense Production Act because “there are some test kits we need to get our hands on.” It would be the first time the act is being used for the coronavirus crisis.

