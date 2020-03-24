Netherlands Reports Highest Number of Deaths From Coronavirus

The Netherlands reported the highest number of overnight fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic since the outbreak first came to the densely populated European country.

The number of deaths rose by 63 to 276, according to a daily update from the RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. The tally of confirmed virus cases increased by 17% to 5,560, slightly above the growth rate seen in the last two days, but below the rates seen last week which consistently topped 20%.

After the first case was confirmed at the end of February, Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government has worked to contain the spread of the virus in the country, a trading gateway home to Europe’s largest port.

On Monday, Rutte’s government issued stricter measures that should allow officials to better enforce social distancing rules, including banning gatherings until June 1 and permitting mayors to close areas such as parks or beaches.

Previously, public events with more than 100 people had been banned until April. Casino’s are now also closed as part of the new measures, joining schools, daycare centers, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Breaking the new rules could lead to a fine, Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus said at a press briefing Monday evening in The Hague.