موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

2020 Olympics Delayed Due to Growing Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Olympics have been delayed for about a year after an agreement was reached between Japan and the International Olympic Committee.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۸۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۰۰ 24 March 2020

The 2020 Olympics have been delayed for about a year after an agreement was reached between Japan and the International Olympic Committee.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the delay of the 2020 Olympics to no later than the summer of 2021 after holding talks by telephone  Tuesday  with Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The games were originally scheduled to begin on July 24.  
Abe said Tuesday the postponement came after months of escalating pressure from some participating countries and athletes. 

The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said in a joint statement the delay was necessary to “safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved on the Olympic Games and the international community.”  

The delay moved closer to reality on Sunday when the  Canadian  Olympic  Committee said it was withdrawing from the games, and Australia’s committee members informed its athletes they could not adequately train for the summer games after coronavirus control restrictions were imposed. 
Italy, meanwhile, which has suffered by far the deadliest consequences of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported Tuesday a third consecutive day in which its daily deaths and new infections declined.       

The 601 deaths recorded Monday are still a staggering figure, but one that is a vast improvement from nearly 800 on Saturday.       

Italy has reported more than 6,000 deaths and has the second highest overall number of cases.  Officials put the entire country on lockdown two weeks ago in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus that has reached nearly every country on the planet.       

South Korea, which once held the position of being one of the hardest-hit nations, showed its own continued progress, reporting Tuesday a daily rise in new cases of 76.  That was its 13th consecutive day below 100.       

Meanwhile China continues to report its own improvements with just four locally transmitted cases in its latest figures Tuesday.    
Officials said healthy people in Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be able to leave the province after two months of lockdown.  The provincial capital, Wuhan, will see the same relief in early April.      

But worries persist about a comeback for the virus in China, the place it was first detected in late December, due to cases among people who arrive from elsewhere in the world.  China reported 74 such imported cases Tuesday.       

Those fears have prompted governments all over the world to institute travel restrictions.       
Beginning Tuesday, Cuba is barring all tourists from entering the country.  Those already there will go into mandatory quarantine, while Cuban citizens will not be able to leave the island.   

South African president  Cyril  Ramaphosa  announced a three-week, nationwide lockdown will begin Thursday as the country’s case count rose to 554.      

In the United States, about one-third of the population is under stay-at-home orders issued by state governors.  The latest was the governor of Hawaii telling people to not go out except for essential trips, while the governor of the western state of Washington tightened an existing order to include closing non-essential businesses.       
U.S. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order Monday  which  criminalizes the stockpiling of personal protective equipment that medical personnel need to stay safe while treating coronavirus patients.       

With the national and global response to the outbreak taking an economic toll, U.S. political leaders met late into Monday night trying to finalize an agreement on a massive economic rescue package.  They expressed confidence they can reach a deal on Tuesday.  

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
olympic tokyo coronavirus abe
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا کرونا در آمریکا جهش تولید سیده عزت خاموشی
آخرین اخبار

صندوق بین المللی پول: شاهد یک رکود اقتصادی بزرگ خواهیم بود/ نوبخت: نرخ بیکاری به ۱۰ درصد رسید؛ افزایش ۱۰۰ درصدی اعتبار همسان سازی حقوق بازنشستگان/ کرونا، بوئینگ را زمین گیر کرد/ بسته دو تریلیون دلاری به کمک نفت آمد

روایت بامزه مهران مدیری از مراسم ختم مجازی

از «تفاوت الکل طبی و صنعتی» تا «کروناویروس چقدر روی سطوح زنده می‌ماند؟»

بهتر است که بورس، کارگزاری‌ها و بانک‌ها تعطیل باشند/ جبران بخشی از کسری بودجه از مسیر بازار سهام/ پیش بینی روند بورس در فضای کرونایی/ کدام صنایع بورسی در این شرایط رونق خواهند داشت؟

جزئیات تازه از دستگیری سارقان طلافروشی در کهگیلویه

در طبیعت هم ممکن است در دام کرونا بیفتیم

هنوز به نقطه پیک کرونا در تهران نرسیده‌ایم

کمک‌های حزب‌حاکم‌چین در پاسخ به‌نامه محسن‌رضایی

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در سالروز تجاوز عربستان به یمن

آبگرفتگی ۵ روستا و آسیب به بیش از ۳۵۶ نفر در بوشهر

ژست‌های مبارزه با کرونای بازیگران سینما

چگونه با کیسه فریزر دستکش بسازیم؟

سیل در رودبار جنوب کرمان

شیخ دیاباته به فرانسه برگشت

برف روی شکوفه های بهاری روستاهای اراک

جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند  (۲۰۸ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۱۹۹ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۹۶ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043n5
tabnak.ir/0043n5