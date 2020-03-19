ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

Younger adults are a large percentage of coronavirus hospitalisations in US, Europe, data shows

The deadly coronavirus has been met with a bit of a shrug among some in the under-50 set in the United States.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۹۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۰۱ 19 March 2020

The deadly coronavirus has been met with a bit of a shrug among some in the under-50 set in the United States.

Even as public health officials repeatedly urged social distancing, the young and hip spilled out of bars on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. They gleefully hopped on flights, tweeting about the rock bottom airfares. And they gathered in packs on beaches.
Their attitudes were based in part on early data from China, which suggested COVID-19 might seriously sicken or kill the elderly - but spare the young.
A Centres for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of US cases from February 12 to March 16 that was released this week shows that 38 per cent of those sick enough to be hospitalised were younger than 55 years.

Earlier this week, French health ministry official Jérôme Salomon said half the 300 to 400 coronavirus patients treated in ICUs in Paris were younger than 65 years and, according to numbers presented at a seminar of intensive care specialists, half the ICU patients in the Netherlands were under the age of 50.

At a White House news conference on Wednesday, Deborah Birx, the response coordinator of the nation's coronavirus task force, warned about the concerning reports from France - and Italy, too - about "young people getting seriously ill and very seriously ill in the ICUs."

She called out younger generations in particular, for not taking the virus seriously, and warned of "disproportional number of infections among that group."
US President Donald Trump himself reinforced her warning, saying: "We don't want them gathering, and I see they do gather, including on beaches and in restaurants, young people. They don't realise, and they're feeling invincible."

The CDC report looked at a total of 4,226 COVID-19 cases, with much of the data coming from the outbreaks among older adults in assisted living. As in China, the highest percentage of severe outcomes were among the elderly. About 80 per cent of people who died were 65 years and older.

However, the percentage with more moderate or severe disease requiring hospitalisation is more evenly distributed between the old and young, with 53 per cent of those in ICUs and 45 per cent of those hospitalised 65 years and older.

"These preliminary data also demonstrate that severe illness leading to hospitalisation, including ICU admission and death, can occur in adults of any age with COVID-19," researchers wrote.
There was more encouraging news about children in the US. Those 19 years and younger who were tested appear to have milder illness with almost no hospitalisations. A much larger sample of children in China, as detailed in the journal Pediatrics this week, found that most children had mild to moderate illness.

The CDC report did not specify if the younger patients had underlying conditions that might make them more vulnerable, but Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented on a CNN show on Wednesday night that some did.

One younger adult, a University of Utah genetics researcher, Clement Chow, has been tweeting about his experiences. "Important point: we really don't know much about his virus. I'm young and not high risk, yet I am in the ICU with a very severe case," he wrote. He said he was facing respiratory failure and put on oxygen.
Public health experts say it's difficult to compare coronavirus numbers by age across countries at this stage due to the limited numbers tested and that differences may be due to the environment, lifestyle, demographics or something about the virus itself.

There may be a high percentages of young smokers in some areas of France, for example. Or "the high proportion of critically ill young people in the Netherlands may reflect the relatively younger population," the Dutch news service NRC, surmised.
Maybe some young people who were tested happen to be in cities or industrial areas with a lot of pollution that might impact their susceptibility to serious respiratory illness. Or the bar for admission to the hospital and the quality of treatments may vary enough by country that it impacts the course of the illness.

Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, the director of Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said the numbers are difficult to interpret because there are so few people who have been tested. He said some populations may be over-represented due to public health officials focusing on testing of clusters of people who live together and may be of similar ages.

However, Garcia-Sastre said, the numbers show it's clear "everybody has risk. Even in young people there is a percentage that has serious infection."

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
coronavirus hospital united states europe
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 حمید کهرام جنگ هیبریدی پاندمی ملی شدن صنعت نفت
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
درگذشت یک پزشک در شهرداری تهران بر اثر کرونا
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
میزان افزایش حقوق کارمندان در سال ۹۹ اعلام شد/ قیمت نفت به کانال ۲۹ دلاری وارد شد/ سقوط قیمت طلا تمامی ندارد/ کرونا فتیله گرانی روزانه خودرو را پایین کشید/ جزئیات بسته حمایتی کرونا که امشب واریز می‌شود
اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
انتخاب رییس فدراسیون فوتبال با رای دایی، کریمی، مهدوی کیا و نکونام!
از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹
لیسنده جدید پیدا شد

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043Xg
tabnak.ir/0043Xg