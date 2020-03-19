ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 478

Chinese Authorities Admit Improper Response To Coronavirus Whistleblower

Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist whose early warnings of the coronavirus earned him a reprimand from Chinese authorities, is finally receiving justice — albeit posthumously. Authorities in the country are apologizing to his family and dropping their reprimand, six weeks after his death from the disease caused by the virus.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۹۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۵۳ 19 March 2020

Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist whose early warnings of the coronavirus earned him a reprimand from Chinese authorities, is finally receiving justice — albeit posthumously. Authorities in the country are apologizing to his family and dropping their reprimand, six weeks after his death from the disease caused by the virus.

Widely known as a whistleblower who spoke up about the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, China, the 34-year-old doctor was initially punished by local authorities. They said he was "spreading rumors" in early January, after he had tried to warn others about the emergence of the novel coronavirus that has now become a global pandemic.

By the time the young doctor died of COVID-19 in early February, the virus had already claimed hundreds of lives. To date, more than 3,000 people have died of the virus in mainland China.

News of his death, coupled with accusations that the government was covering up the outbreak, triggered an avalanche of outrage from a wide cross-section of Chinese society. In response to popular demand, the central government dispatched investigators two days later to look into the circumstances surrounding his police reprimand and death.
Beijing's investigators now conclude that Wuhan authorities acted "inadequately" when they reprimanded the late doctor and failed to follow "proper law enforcement procedure." They did not, however, explain what the correct response should be.

Investigators also characterized his efforts to sound the alarm on the coronavirus as a positive influence that aided in raising awareness.

Shortly after the official findings were published, Wuhan police announced that the two officers responsible for improperly reprimanding Li have been disciplined.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
china coronavirus death toll
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 حمید کهرام جنگ هیبریدی پاندمی ملی شدن صنعت نفت
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
درگذشت یک پزشک در شهرداری تهران بر اثر کرونا
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
میزان افزایش حقوق کارمندان در سال ۹۹ اعلام شد/ قیمت نفت به کانال ۲۹ دلاری وارد شد/ سقوط قیمت طلا تمامی ندارد/ کرونا فتیله گرانی روزانه خودرو را پایین کشید/ جزئیات بسته حمایتی کرونا که امشب واریز می‌شود
اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
انتخاب رییس فدراسیون فوتبال با رای دایی، کریمی، مهدوی کیا و نکونام!
از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹
لیسنده جدید پیدا شد

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043Xb
tabnak.ir/0043Xb