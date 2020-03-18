Seven terrorists, four soldiers killed in NW Pakistan

Seven terrorists and four soldiers were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in north western Pakistan on Wednesday, a military statement said.

Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the security forces conducted the IBO on confirmed intelligence about presence of terrorists in a hideout in Mama Ziarat near Datta Khel in North Waziristan.

Terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout as soon as troops cordoned off the area.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were also recovered from the hideout during clearance.

During the intense exchange of fire, four security forces personnel were killed including an officer, while one soldier got injured.

Earlier this month, Pakistani security forces foiled a major terrorist activity in Pakistan’s north western city of Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan Army said that the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on terrorist Hideout near Tank, DI Khan during which two terrorists (high value targets) and a senior army officer were killed.