چگونه در روزهای کرونایی به آرایشگاه برویم؟

داروهای بیماران کرونایی را از کجا تهیه کنیم؟

هفته آینده مجلس به‌صورت مجازی جلسه خواهد داشت

بازدید 340

Over 8,200 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in South Korea

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has increased by 74 in the past day and reached 8,236, while the death toll remains at 75, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare reported on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۱۵۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۷ 16 March 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has increased by 74 in the past day and reached 8,236, while the death toll remains at 75, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare reported on Monday.

According to the ministry, 303 people recovered in the past day, bringing a total number of recoveries to 1,137.

South Korean doctors note that the number of new cases is declining in the country for the second week in a row.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 120 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
south korea coronavirus cases
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی سرلشکر باقری سردار شعبانی حشد الشعبی پاندمی جشنواره بهاره مجازی پروین اعتصامی مهدی باکری
آخرین اخبار

تولد نوزاد از مادر مبتلا به کرونا در ساوه

واژگونی اتوبوس در سبزوار ۳۰ مصدوم بر جای گذاشت

تنها خسارت زلزله ۵.۴ ریشتری در بندر خمیر

شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در چین به ۸۰ هزار و ۸۶۰ تن رسید

موسیقی متن فیلم سوپرگرل ؛ جری گلدسمیت

افزایش ۲۵ درصدی قربانیان کرونا در ایتالیا

تأکید کشورهای عضو سارک بر مبارزه مشترک علیه کرونا

بایدن: رئیس‌جمهور شوم؛ یک زن را معاون می‌کنم

سندرز: اولین راه مقابله با کرونا بستن دهان ترامپ است

استعمال دخانیات و افزایش خطر ابتلا به کرونا

بازداشت ۲۹۸ مقام دولتی در عربستان سعودی / تدابیر شدید کشور‌های عربی برای مهار کرونا / آغاز گشت مشترک روسیه ـ ترکیه در ادلب/ ورود ۶۲ کامیون نظامی آمریکایی به خاک سوریه

مسی هیچ پولی برای آزادی رونالدینیو از زندان نمی‌دهد!

ویزیت کرونایی های اروپا از مطب پزشک ایرانی

ورزشکاران سرشناس جهان که به کرونا مبتلا شده‌اند

از «لغو قانون 23 جوزا توسط مجلس» تا «ابلاغ قانون بودجه به رئیس جمهور»

خودرو‌های جدید ضدعفونی‌کننده ارتش
کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول
سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده
ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک
تفاوت  اتانول با متانول چیست؟
حمله گسترده جنگنده های آمریکا به مواضع حشدالشعبی در چهار استان عراق+ فیلم/ پنتاگون بیانیه صادر کرد
پیام محبت آمیز یک کودک چینی به بچه های ایران
دکتر مینو محرز هم به کرونا مبتلا شد
واکنش ایران به پیشنهاد ترامپ/تکذیب شهادت نیروهای ایرانی در البوکمال سوریه/ تمدید وضعیت اضطرار ملی درباره ایران از سوی ترامپ/ تسلط آمریکا بر چاه های نفت در شمال سوریه
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
در روز‌های کرونایی هم آب و برق مجانی نمی‌شود / کشور‌هایی که در اوضاع کرونایی به ایران کمک کردند / مخالفت محیط زیست با درخواست جدید خودروسازان
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان

قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟  (۲۷۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۸۰۴۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۹۱ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۸۱ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی دوباره مرگ  (۲۵۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۸۹ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

روایت لاهوتی از خسارتی که کرونا به اقتصاد زد / ماجرای شایعه عجیب درباره فرار میلیاردی جاسبی از ایران / روایت شهرام همایون از کنسرت لس‌آنجلسی‌ها در عربستان  (۱۷۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043LC
tabnak.ir/0043LC