Erdoğan leaves EU talks without migrant deal after ‘frank’ talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan failed to reach an agreement with European Union officials on the future of refugees living in Turkey as thousands of them attempting to reach Europe, Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan failed to reach an agreement with European Union officials on the future of refugees living in Turkey as thousands of them attempting to reach Europe, Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

Erdoğan held talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on migration and the crisis in Syria on Monday.

"Neither side seemed happy with the result of a near two-hour meeting in Brussels, with Erdoğan leaving without speaking to the media, and senior EU officials warning there was a lot still to discuss, as they demanded Turkey continue implement their 2016 migrant deal," Bloomberg said.

Officials from both sides will now work “to be certain we are on the same page,” Michel told reporters in Brussels after the meeting.

Turkey signed a deal with Europe in 2016, agreeing to step up efforts to halt the flow of hundreds of thousands of refugees passing through the country and into Europe, mainly via Greece and Bulgaria, in return for EU funds. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused the EU of not keeping its side of the bargain, which included the transfer to Turkey of 6 billion euros.

“It remains valid, and we need to implement missing elements,” von der Leyen said.

“We have indicated to President Erdoğan that we are willing to move forward as long as it is reciprocal.”