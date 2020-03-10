Iran’s envoy criticizes IAEA on politicizing technical issues

Iranian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency for politicizing technical issues over inspection to Bushehr power plant.

Kazem Gharibabadi said that the responsibility of nuclear safety is on member states and the IAEA has a pivotal role for international cooperation sharing expertise and know-how for improvement of nuclear safety.

Gharibabadi said on Monday that Iran thanks the IAEA for technical assistance to ensure safety of nuclear infrastructures of the state members, adding that technical assistance should not be conditional or limited whatsoever.

He said that Bushehr Power Plant is Iran’s first operational nuclear power plant and has been made by of the most famous companies in the world, i.e. Russia’s Atomstroyexport.

The power plant uses the safest pressurized reactor and its safety is high because it uses a combination of Russian and German prototypes. It has three levels of safety. One, it is under supervision of the contractor. Two, Iran’s nuclear security organization supervises that. Three, it uses technical know-how from the IAEA in the framework of expanding technical cooperation, he said.

He added that in March and February Bushehr Power Plant was inspected by the IAEA which was satisfactory and the inspection team decided that the nuclear security system of Iran has the capability to supervise the nuclear power activities.

Iran has been a member of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) since 2011 and has been repeatedly evaluated by the international body.

Inasmuch as the representative of Saudi Arabia had made the claims about the security of Bushehr Power Plant bases on political considerations, Gharibabadi said that as newcomers, the Saudis are expanding a non-transparent nuclear program and also finishing their first research nuclear power plant which will be ready before long. It should be emphasized that nuclear security is a responsibly of member states; it is not an imported good.

He added that the officials of Saudi Arabia have repeatedly said in the past few years that they would dig a deep channel, a part of which will be used for their facility for nuclear waste, which shows their irresponsible conduct toward their own people and the neighboring countries and the environment. The channel will also change Qatar to an island.

Since the Saudis have made ready the list of their nuclear partners that will help their potential nuclear power plant, it should be asked to present its clear and comprehensive program regarding security and the IAEA Safeguards, and the provider of the nuclear power plant should be asked to guarantee the highest environment, security, and IAEA safeguards’ necessities on the part of the Saudis, he said.

Ghariabadi said that the Saudis' claims are far from reality and they seek to turn technical matters into political issues.