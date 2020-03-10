Even explosions and rocket attacks could not stop Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration

While Ghani was being sworn in for a second term, rival leader Abdullah Abdullah also declared himself president in a simultaneous inauguration ceremony nearby.

Two explosions shook the parallel swearing-in ceremonies of Afghanistan’s rival leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah as president, in Kabul on Monday, March 9. Ghani was declared the winner of the September 2019 election, but his rival Abdullah disputed the win, alleging fraudulent results.

The two ceremonies were held at the same time – Ghani’s in the presidential palace and Abdullah’s nearby at the Sapedar Palace. In footage (above) from Ghani’s speech, explosions can be heard but Ghani continues speaking.

After officials on stage with him are seen scurrying around, the situation appears to normalise. According to reports, the rockets landed near the presidential palace and the perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known