چگونه «گوشت» را از آلوده شدن به کرونا حفظ کنیم؟

نقشه میزان خطر احتمال به کرونا در مناطق مختلف تهران

دستورالعمل مصرف ویتامین دی برای مقابله با کرونا

بازدید 532

Even explosions and rocket attacks could not stop Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration

While Ghani was being sworn in for a second term, rival leader Abdullah Abdullah also declared himself president in a simultaneous inauguration ceremony nearby.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۷۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۶ 10 March 2020

While Ghani was being sworn in for a second term, rival leader Abdullah Abdullah also declared himself president in a simultaneous inauguration ceremony nearby.

 

Two explosions shook the parallel swearing-in ceremonies of Afghanistan’s rival leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah as president, in Kabul on Monday, March 9. Ghani was declared the winner of the September 2019 election, but his rival Abdullah disputed the win, alleging fraudulent results.

The two ceremonies were held at the same time – Ghani’s in the presidential palace and Abdullah’s nearby at the Sapedar Palace. In footage (above) from Ghani’s speech, explosions can be heard but Ghani continues speaking.

After officials on stage with him are seen scurrying around, the situation appears to normalise. According to reports, the rockets landed near the presidential palace and the perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
afghanistan explosion attack inauguration
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران قوه قهریه نمازهای ماه رجب ملک سلمان فاطمه رهبر سیمین دانشور الیاس نارویی محمدرضا راه چمنی اشرف غنی
جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران
یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟
«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟
۸ نکته جدید و جالب توجه در آمار شیوع ویروس کرونا در ۲۴ ساعت گذشته
توضیح کدخدایی درباره بازشماری تعدادی از صندوق‌های رای / توئیت نماینده مبتلا به کرونا خطاب به رئیس جمهور / توصیه یک اصولگرا به اصولگرایان مجلس جدید/ واکنش شمخانی به ویدئوی رقص‌های پزشکان و پرستاران
قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور
اعلام پادشاهی «محمد بن سلمان» پیش از برگزاری نشست جی ۲۰ / وافق گانتز و لیبرمن برای تشکیل کابینه دولت اسرائیل/ شرط طالبان برای کنار گذاشتن جنگ با حکومت افغانستان / دیدار شمخانی با سران گروه‌های سیاسی عراق در بغداد
تدفین پیکر «فاطمه رهبر» در بهشت‌ زهرا
تصویر عجیب از رونالدینیو در زندان
کرونا: هیچ‌جا مثل ایران خوش نمی‌گذره!
سربازان زن ارتش روسیه در حال خدمت
آبروریزی جدید؛ فیفا مچ فدراسیون ایران را گرفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور

جز «توصیه» چه تدبیری برای پیشگیری از پیک بزرگ شیوع کرونا در چنته دارید؟!  (۲۷۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد شما برای گذراندن تعطیلات نوروز در قرنطینه چیست؟  (۲۴۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور  (۱۹۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042zD
tabnak.ir/0042zD