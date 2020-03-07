مشهد پذیرای مسافران نوروزی نخواهد بود

چند توصیه زیست محیطی در روزهای کرونایی

کریم باقری رسما به کادر فنی تیم‌ملی پیوست

بازدید 756

Trump to Deploy 160 Additional Troops to Mexican Border Amid Pending Court Rulings

The measure will cover two key cities along the US-Mexico border and will be taken in response to potential court rulings that could undermine the White House’s Migration Protection Protocols, which have in recent months reined in to a great extent the flow of undocumented migrants and drug trafficking.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۲۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۳۰ 07 March 2020

The measure will cover two key cities along the US-Mexico border and will be taken in response to potential court rulings that could undermine the White House’s Migration Protection Protocols, which have in recent months reined in to a great extent the flow of undocumented migrants and drug trafficking.

The US government is sending 160 troops to help border guards block the migrant influx expected in the event of the Court of Appeals reversing the administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols – a document that has sent around 60,000 newcomers back to Mexico to wait for their US asylum hearings there.

Quite a few from the migrant crowds waiting in Mexico dashed to the border on 28 February, when the court declared the MPP programme unlawful, but then, the decision was put on hold until 12 March, pending Supreme Court involvement. The court ruled to allow the MPP programme to continue in Texas, while for the rest of the country, Department of Justice officials asked the Supreme Court to extend the delay of the appeal.

The additional troops are viewed as not only a necessary reinforcement of border controls ahead of the projected surge in migrants reaching the border on 12 March, but also a measure that could prevent the migration of people with diseases akin to the Chinese-originated coronavirus.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency’s “mission is to secure our nation’s borders, and measures such as the Crisis Response Force employment allow CBP to do just that", a senior agency official told reporters on 6 March.

He went on to explicitly outline the administration’s concerns – “large groups attempting to forcibly enter through [Ports of Entry] PoEs, and Covid-19 containment and mitigation concerns” – the reason why the CBP has activated the Crisis Response Force.

“Approximately 80 personnel will be deployed to PoE in El Paso, Texas, and approximately 80 personnel will be supporting the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California", he went on, adding that if needed, they “have the ability to lift-and-shift via air or ground from one PoE to another PoE to support CBP".

The Pentagon has made the Crisis Response Force plan available to CBP since Trump initially deployed soldiers to the border in November 2018 in anticipation of the arrival of a large caravan.

The MPP programme has of late greatly facilitated the blocking of torrents of Central Americans through the so-dubbed “Flores” legal loophole in the border wall. The latter entails that if migrants bring a child, it forces officials to release them unconstrained into the US jobs market after merely 20 days. In February, officials released just 2,000 migrants out of 36,000 arrivals. In May of last year, border control let 80,000 migrants cross into the US, while 140,000 arrived at the border - well over a half of the total.

In June 2019, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Mexico had reached a deal under which Washington would give up earlier plans to slap tariffs on Mexican goods in a bid to stop the migrant influx. The deal stipulates that Mexico deploy its National Guard to its southern border and work to bust human smuggling networks.

Trump has a number of times called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico. Trump believes that the wall, which was his key 2016 campaign pledge, will prevent the overwhelming influx of undocumented migrants and drug traffickers into the country.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states mexico border
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران روز درختکاری نمازهای ماه رجب خاویر پرز دکوئیار فاطمه رهبر حسین شیخ الاسلام دامنه نوسان قیمت سهام
پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!
کنسرت نوروزی چهار خواننده در اوج کرونا در اطراف ایران، نشانه آشکار طمع
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید
تب بالای راننده در ورودی اتوبان قم - تهران
شنبه باید منتظر افزایش صف فروش باشیم
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست
واردات خودرو در سال ۹۹ آزاد شد
معاون قوه قضاییه درگذشت/ پیام تسلیت رییسی
حمله اردوغان به آمریکا، روسیه و ایران/ ارسال چهارمین محموله کمک‌های چین به تهران برای مقابله با کرونا / افزایش گمانه زنی ها در مورد ابتلای ولیعهد ابوظبی به کرونا / طرح شش بندی حیدرالعبادی برای عبور عراق از بحران تشکیل کابینه
مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان
انتشار مکالمات خصوصی سلبریتی‌ها با مجری منوتو
یک عکس جالب در توییت سفیر چین از ایرانی‌ها
حقوق ها در سال آینده 15 الی 50 درصد افزایش می یابد
کنایه شبکه استانی قم به کرونا گرفتن پسر حدادعادل / کنایه وزیر ارشاد به برخی مسوولان / توصیه کلیدی منتجب نیا به مجلس آینده / چرا جلسه دولت به کاخ سعدآباد رفت؟

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042qV
tabnak.ir/0042qV