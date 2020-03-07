Saudi Arabia Limits Arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to Airports over Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia limited on Saturday land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only, with arrivals from the three countries temporarily limited to three airports as a precaution taken over the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The three airports are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, SPA quoted an official source at the Ministry of Interior as saying.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports announced on Friday it will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday.

A ministry statement added that this comes as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in places that witness mass crowds, and the suspension will be until further notice.