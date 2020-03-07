مشهد پذیرای مسافران نوروزی نخواهد بود

چند توصیه زیست محیطی در روزهای کرونایی

کریم باقری رسما به کادر فنی تیم‌ملی پیوست

بازدید 852

Saudi Arabia Limits Arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to Airports over Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia limited on Saturday land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only, with arrivals from the three countries temporarily limited to three airports as a precaution taken over the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۲۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۱۳ 07 March 2020

Saudi Arabia limited on Saturday land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only, with arrivals from the three countries temporarily limited to three airports as a precaution taken over the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The three airports are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, SPA quoted an official source at the Ministry of Interior as saying.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports announced on Friday it will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday.

A ministry statement added that this comes as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in places that witness mass crowds, and the suspension will be until further notice.

 

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
saudi arabia coronavirus kuwait bahrain airport
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران روز درختکاری نمازهای ماه رجب خاویر پرز دکوئیار فاطمه رهبر حسین شیخ الاسلام دامنه نوسان قیمت سهام
پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!
کنسرت نوروزی چهار خواننده در اوج کرونا در اطراف ایران، نشانه آشکار طمع
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید
تب بالای راننده در ورودی اتوبان قم - تهران
شنبه باید منتظر افزایش صف فروش باشیم
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست
واردات خودرو در سال ۹۹ آزاد شد
معاون قوه قضاییه درگذشت/ پیام تسلیت رییسی
حمله اردوغان به آمریکا، روسیه و ایران/ ارسال چهارمین محموله کمک‌های چین به تهران برای مقابله با کرونا / افزایش گمانه زنی ها در مورد ابتلای ولیعهد ابوظبی به کرونا / طرح شش بندی حیدرالعبادی برای عبور عراق از بحران تشکیل کابینه
مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان
انتشار مکالمات خصوصی سلبریتی‌ها با مجری منوتو
یک عکس جالب در توییت سفیر چین از ایرانی‌ها
کنایه شبکه استانی قم به کرونا گرفتن پسر حدادعادل / کنایه وزیر ارشاد به برخی مسوولان / توصیه کلیدی منتجب نیا به مجلس آینده / چرا جلسه دولت به کاخ سعدآباد رفت؟
حقوق ها در سال آینده 15 الی 50 درصد افزایش می یابد

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042qI
tabnak.ir/0042qI