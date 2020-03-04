حال جسمانی حریرچی رو به بهبودی است

برپایی بیمارستان سیار سپاه در قم

نقشه پراکندگی مشارکت مردم در انتخابات مجلس

بازدید 680

Joe Biden's big Super Tuesday wins are likely helped by voters who decided last minute, polls suggest

It looks like the recent spurt of #Joementum might have carried the former vice president to a win in several Super Tuesday states.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۶۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۳ 04 March 2020

It looks like the recent spurt of #Joementum might have carried the former vice president to a win in several Super Tuesday states.

After disappointing finishes in the early contests, Biden has won in Virginia and Decision Desk HQ projects Biden victories in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Massachusetts. Biden's performance on Tuesday night is a major rebound for a candidate who had performed poorly in the early contests of Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Voters who decided within the last few days — after Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday and his main moderate rivals dropped out to endorse him — broke for the vice president in several states, Washington Post exit polls show. Biden was the biggest beneficiary of the late deciders in many states, including some where frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders was the candidate of choice for those who decided earlier.

Overall, the exit poll found, a median of 46% of Super Tuesday voters who decided within the last few days chose Biden, compared with just 19% who chose Sanders, and 13% who picked Bloomberg. Exit polls showed that a majority of voters valued electability.

For those that decided earlier than a few days ago, a median actually chose Sanders over the others: Sanders received 36% of support, compared to 29% to Biden.

The exit polling indicates that late deciding voters were swayed by Joe Biden's comeback in South Carolina, and potentially by the series of high profile endorsements from Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and several top aides to Barack Obama.

And in several states, that pattern continued on Tuesday night.

In Minnesota, Klobuchar's home state, 55% of voters made up their mind in the last few days. And 53% of those voters chose Biden. Only 19% of them supported Sandres.

But 45% of Minnesota voters had made up their minds earlier than that, and 45% of those voters supported Sanders. Only 24% of voters who made up their minds earlier supported Biden.

—Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 4, 2020

In Virginia, which delivered Biden a swift victory almost immediately after polls closed, 60% of voters who decided within the last few days chose Biden, while only 17% of those voters supported Sanders, exit polling showed.

For comparison with Virginia voters who had made up their mind before the last few days, 51% chose Biden and 29% supported Sanders.

In Tennessee, where just over a quarter of voters made up their mind at the last minute, 58% of those late deciders went for Biden compared with 15% for Sanders. Biden's support wasn't as strong among Tennessee voters who made up their minds earlier, receiving just 31% of their support compared to Sanders' 27%.

Sanders was not without his victories on Super Tuesday. So far, he has won his home state of Vermont, as well as Colorado and Utah.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
usa elections biden super tuseday
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب محمد توفیق علاوی روز درختکاری کشتار مسلمانان در هند
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
سرنوشت وحشتناک نخستین کرونایی در کره شمالی
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
اینجا قرنطینه بیمارستان شهدای یافت‌آباد است
سیامند رحمان درگذشت؛ خداحافظ قهرمان دوست‌داشتنی

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042g0
tabnak.ir/0042g0