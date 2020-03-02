World's strongest Paralympian, Iran's Siamand Rahman passes away

World's strongest Paralympian, Iran's Siamand Rahman passed away on Sunday evening of a heart attack, Trend reports citing IRNA.

World's strongest Paralympian, Iran's Siamand Rahman passed away on Sunday evening of a heart attack, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to an IRNA on Sunday, the head of the Oshnavieh Sport and Youth Department said that world's strongest Paralympian, Iran's Siamand Rahman had a heart attack this evening while at home and was immediately taken to hospital.

Rahim Teimouri added: "Unfortunately, the efforts of phisicians and medical staff were not successful and he passed away.

Siamand Rahman is an Iranian Paralympic powerlifter. He won gold medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio and the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.