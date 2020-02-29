اروپایی‌ها چگونه کرونا را مهار می‌کنند؟

آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟

مهدهای کودک تهران تا دوشنبه تعطیل است

بازدید 742

Death toll of coronavirus in China climbs to 2,835 with 47 more fatalities

Forty-seven more people have died of the deadly coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۲۴۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۳۰ 29 February 2020

Forty-seven more people have died of the deadly coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report on Saturday said it received reports of 427 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 47 deaths on Friday.

Among the deaths reported, 45 were from the epicentre of the virus Hubei Province, one in Beijing and Henan respectively, it said.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 79,251 by the end of Friday, and 2,835 people have died of the disease, it said.

The virus, though slowing down its virulence, continued to affect more people as another 248 new suspected cases were reported taking the total to 1,418 people.

Also on Friday, 2,885 people were discharged from the hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 288 to 7,664, the NHC said.

A total of 39,002 people have been discharged from the hospitals after the recovery.

By the end of Friday, 94 confirmed cases, including two deaths, have been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 34 in Taiwan, including one death.

Meanwhile, a senior World Health Organisation (WHO) expert said in Geneva on Friday that it is unhelpful to declare a pandemic when people are still trying to contain COVID-19, although the WHO has raised the epidemic risk alert to the highest level.

The WHO revised on Friday the risk assessment of the COVID-19 from "high" to "very high" at global level, as an increasing number of cases in more countries were reported over the last few days.

"A Pandemic is a unique situation, in which all citizens on the planet will likely be exposed to a virus within a defined period of time," state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme as saying.

However, in the case of COVID-19, it has been proved that the course of the epidemic can be significantly altered through containment measures and robust public health response, the expert noted.

The word "pandemic" is "colloquial," Ryan said, appealing for actions that go beyond colloquial terms.

The existing data do not support the concept of a pandemic so far, he said, highlighting that China has clearly shown that it is not necessarily the natural outcome of the COVID-19 epidemic if indispensable responses are made quickly.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
china coronavirus death toll
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران آیت الله خسروشاهی پنومونی محمد علی رمضانی ادلب معصومه ابتکار نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده
تصویر اثرگذار از دو پرستار در مرز قرنطینه بیمارستان
فوتبالیست معروف کرونا گرفت
واکنش‌ها به گفت‌وگوی جنجالی فتاح در صدا و سیما / توجیه شکست اصلاح طلبان در انتخابات مجلس از زبان محجوب / توصیه‌های کرونایی ضرغامی / نماینده مجلس به بیست سال حبس محکوم شد؟
هشدار درباره ضدعفونی سطوح با الکل صنعتی
محصولی که با جهش ۱۰۰ درصدی، رکورددار گرانی تا پایان بهمن ماه شد
عکس جالب از اتوبوس‌های تهران عکس‌روز «گاردین» شد
عذرخواهی کانادا؛ انتقال دهنده کرونا ایرانی نبود / تقدیر آیت‌الله وحید خراسانی از تلاش پزشکان و پرستاران در مبارزه با کرونا / شورای ائتلاف عملکرد نمایندگان اصولگرا را رصد خواهد کرد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟
قیمت دلار به این دلیل به زودی کاهش می‌یابد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۴۴ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به هفت استان دیگر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر
خبر خوش برای بازنشستگان نیروهای مسلح
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 8 اسفند 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران تر شد
شرط موافقت مجلس با تعطیلی مدارس و دانشگاه‌ها

۳۰ کاندیدای ائتلاف اصولگرایان پیشتاز انتخابات مجلس/ قالیباف، میرسلیم و آقاتهرانی نفرات اول تا سوم/ فردا صبح نتیجه انتخابات در تهران اعلام می‌شود  (۷۹۹ نظر)

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

آمار نهایی انتخابات مجلس در تهران اعلام شد + اسامی/ هر 30 عضو «لیست وحدت» راهی مجلس شدند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۸ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۴۳ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که بعدِ ۲۰ سال از حضور در مجلس بازماند / رکورددار بالاترین رأی در انتخابات مجلس تهران کیست؟ / توصیه روحانی به نمایندگان جدید مجلس / رکورد حضور زنان در مجلس یازدهم می‌شکند؟  (۲۳۴ نظر)

وقتی کشور‌های همسایه، آمار‌های کرونایی را زیر فرش قایم می‌کنند!  (۲۲۵ نظر)

ترکان: اصلاح‌طلبان در هر حالتی به اصولگرایان می‌باختند / تذکر به روحانی به خاطر کاهش سهمیه کارت‌های سوخت / انتقاد آذر منصوری از نماینده قم: چرا تا امروز سکوت کردید؟  (۲۱۷ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ایران در لیست سیاه ‏FATF ‎‏ یعنی چه؟ / مردم با انتخابات قهر نکردند / مدیرمسئول کیهان: با تفنگ خالی ‏FATF‏ تهدید نکنید! ‏  (۱۵۲ نظر)

میزان مشارکت مردم در انتخابات بیش از ۴۲ درصد بود/ ۲۴.۵ میلیون تن از مردم رأی دادند/ ۲۶ درصد تهرانی‌ها در انتخابات مشارکت کردند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042Nz
tabnak.ir/0042Nz