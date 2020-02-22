دست دادن بازیکنان در لیگ فوتبال ایران ممنوع شد

قیمت مصوب ماسک چقدر است؟

شهادت دو مرزبان در منطقه جکیگور سیستان و بلوچستان

بازدید 574

UN says violence displaces 4,000 daily in Burkina Faso

More than 4,000 people are forced to flee their homes every day in Burkina Faso amid rising attacks on civilians by extremist groups, the UN Refugee Agency said on Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۸۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۵ 22 February 2020

More than 4,000 people are forced to flee their homes every day in Burkina Faso amid rising attacks on civilians by extremist groups, the UN Refugee Agency said on Friday.

"In Burkina Faso, the latest attacks by militants on civilians and local authorities have been forcing a daily average of more than 4,000 people to flee their homes and search for safety since Jan. 1,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

So far, 765,000 people have already been displaced, it added.

“People fleeing the violence report attacks on their villages by militant groups, killing, raping, pillaging. Terrified of these attacks, residents have left everything behind to find safety,” the UN said, adding that this is a 16-fold increase compared to January 2019.

An estimated 150,000 people have fled in the last three weeks alone.

Andrej Mahehic, a UNHCR spokesman, told reporters in Geneva that most of those displaced were now living in host communities where aid is hard to reach.

UN figures show extremist attacks in Sahel countries of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed 4,000 people in 2019, caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis -- having forced 600,000 to flee their homes.

More than 4,400 refugees from Niger had arrived in Mali, fleeing attacks in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, according to the UNHCR.

The refugees found safety in the Malian towns of Anderamboukane and Menaka -- joining another 7,700 displaced Malians in the same area.

More people continue to cross the border between Niger and Mali, it said.

The UNHCR reiterated its call for the protection of civilian populations and those fleeing violence.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
UN borkina faso violence civilian
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران بیمارستان کامکار انتخابات آزادراه تهران شمال اف ای تی اف انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
اعلام نتایج رسمی و غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در کشور/ کدام کاندیداها نماینده مجلس یازدهم شدند
۳۰ کاندیدای ائتلاف اصولگرایان پیشتاز انتخابات مجلس در تهران/ قالیباف، میرسلیم و آقاتهرانی نفرات اول تا سوم/ انتخابات در تهران به دور دوم نمی‌رود
فوت محمدرضا شجریان تکذیب شد
وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!
واکنش بورس به درج نام ایران در لیست سیاه FATF / سهامداران در انتظار شاخص ۶۰۰ هزار واحدی
کمک داماد به عروس برای رای دادن
چرا اولین موارد ابتلا به کرونا در قم مشاهده شد؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۳ مورد جدید و رسیدن ویروس به تهران و گیلان/ ۷۳۵ بیمار مشکوک شناسایی و بستری شده‌اند
رامین پرچمی کیست؟
پنج بیمار کرونایی از قم به تهران منتقل شدند، اما دیگر کسی از قم به تهران منتقل نمی‌شود / خیابان‌های «قم» بعد شیوع «کرونا» / توضیحات مترو در خصوص حواشی کرونایی در ایستگاه شوش
به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند
اصولگرایان به وحدت رسیدند/ معرفی لیست واحد شورای ائتلاف و جبهه پایداری + اسامی
پیش‌بینی زودهنگام زیباکلام از نتیجه انتخابات مجلس و ریاست‌جمهوری ‏/پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن و اجاره‌بها در سال ۹۹‏ / دفاع یک اصلاح‌طلب قدیمی از شرکت در انتخابات
آغازشمارش آرا در برخی شعب اخذ رای/ زمان رأی‌گیری به اتمام رسید
دادستانی تهران: نیلوفر بیانی حاضر به بیان هیچ توضیحی نشد / توضیح درباره چرایی اعزام نیروهای امنیتی به قم / وزارت بهداشت عراق درخواست بسته شدن مرزهای ایران را تکذیب کرد / طلایی: خاتمی سکوت کرد چون اعتباری به حرفش نبود

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۷۷ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

کدخدایی: در برخی کشورها، رای ندادن مجازات دارد؛ ما مشارکت زیر ۵۰ درصد نداشته‌ایم / روایت علی مطهری از آموزش نحوه پاسخگویی درباره رفع حصر در شورای نگهبان  (۱۴۵ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اقدام قابل تقدیر وزارت بهداشت کشورمان در بیان واقعیت و یک تامل  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نگاه مستند و مستدل یک قاضی به پدیده «نوازندگان خیابانی»  (۹۷ نظر)

«آرش» و «ذوالجناح»، دو بازوی جدید ایران برای جهش فضایی  (۹۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041xv
tabnak.ir/0041xv