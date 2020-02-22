شهادت دو مرزبان در منطقه جکیگور سیستان و بلوچستان

تکذیب مجدد خبر درگذشت محمدرضا شجریان

اعلام نتایج رسمی و غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در کشور/ کدام کاندیداها نماینده مجلس یازدهم شدند

بازدید 612

Additional US service member diagnosed with brain injury from Iran attack

One more U.S. service member has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury following Iran’s January missile strike in Iraq, the Pentagon announced Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۷۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۵ 22 February 2020

One more U.S. service member has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury following Iran’s January missile strike in Iraq, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The new diagnosis brings the total number of U.S. service members who suffered brain injuries in the attack to 110.

“From al Asad to Germany and the United States, the military’s medical professionals continue to work diligently to ensure the appropriate level of care for our service members, which has enabled 70 percent of those diagnosed to return to duty,” the Pentagon said in a news release Friday, referring a military base in Iraq.

“The department is committed to delivering programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcomes for our service members,” the statement added.

In early January, Iran struck two military bases in Iraq housing in U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. officials initially said the attack caused no injuries, but later revealed that dozens were suffering traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

Officials have attributed the delay in reporting the injuries because symptoms from TBI can sometimes take time to present themselves.

For that same reason, officials have said the number of diagnoses may continue to rise.

Of the 110 troops who have been diagnosed, 77 have since returned to duty, the Pentagon said Friday.

Since the Pentagon’s last update on the injuries Feb. 10, another eight have been taken to Germany for further evaluation. That brings the total treated in Germany to 35.

Of those taken to Germany, 25 were later brought back to the United States, an increase of four since the last report. Seven are getting further medical evaluation, two have returned to Iraq and one is ready to return to Iraq but is waiting for transportation.

When the Pentagon first reported that service members suffered TBIs in the attack, President Trump downplayed the injuries, saying he “heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things” and calling them “not very serious.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars called on Trump to apologize for the remarks.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran usa attack al-asad base injuries soldier pentagon
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران بیمارستان کامکار انتخابات آزادراه تهران شمال اف ای تی اف انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
اعلام نتایج رسمی و غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در کشور/ کدام کاندیداها نماینده مجلس یازدهم شدند
فوت محمدرضا شجریان تکذیب شد
وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!
چرا اولین موارد ابتلا به کرونا در قم مشاهده شد؟
اصولگرایان به وحدت رسیدند/ معرفی لیست واحد شورای ائتلاف و جبهه پایداری + اسامی
رامین پرچمی کیست؟
کمک داماد به عروس برای رای دادن
به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند
پنج بیمار کرونایی از قم به تهران منتقل شدند، اما دیگر کسی از قم به تهران منتقل نمی‌شود / خیابان‌های «قم» بعد شیوع «کرونا» / توضیحات مترو در خصوص حواشی کرونایی در ایستگاه شوش
پیش‌بینی زودهنگام زیباکلام از نتیجه انتخابات مجلس و ریاست‌جمهوری ‏/پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن و اجاره‌بها در سال ۹۹‏ / دفاع یک اصلاح‌طلب قدیمی از شرکت در انتخابات
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۴ نفر رسید/ کشف ۱۳ مورد جدید و رسیدن ویروس به تهران و گیلان/ ۷۳۵ بیمار مشکوک شناسایی و بستری شده‌اند
آغازشمارش آرا در برخی شعب اخذ رای/ زمان رأی‌گیری به اتمام رسید
دادستانی تهران: نیلوفر بیانی حاضر به بیان هیچ توضیحی نشد / توضیح درباره چرایی اعزام نیروهای امنیتی به قم / وزارت بهداشت عراق درخواست بسته شدن مرزهای ایران را تکذیب کرد / طلایی: خاتمی سکوت کرد چون اعتباری به حرفش نبود
واکنش بورس به درج نام ایران در لیست سیاه FATF/ سهامداران در انتظار شاخص ۶۰۰ هزار واحدی
دلیل کاندیداتوری آیت الله یزدی برای مجلس خبرگان از زبان خودش / رئیس دولت اصلاحات از چه لیستی حمایت می‌کند؟ / افشاگری یامین‌پور درباره حذفش از لیست شورای ائتلاف

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۷۷ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

کدخدایی: در برخی کشورها، رای ندادن مجازات دارد؛ ما مشارکت زیر ۵۰ درصد نداشته‌ایم / روایت علی مطهری از آموزش نحوه پاسخگویی درباره رفع حصر در شورای نگهبان  (۱۴۵ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اقدام قابل تقدیر وزارت بهداشت کشورمان در بیان واقعیت و یک تامل  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نگاه مستند و مستدل یک قاضی به پدیده «نوازندگان خیابانی»  (۹۷ نظر)

«آرش» و «ذوالجناح»، دو بازوی جدید ایران برای جهش فضایی  (۹۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041wD
tabnak.ir/0041wD