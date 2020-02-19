رئیس جمهور افغانستان مشخص شد

فرمانده کل سپاه: عین‌الاسد نقطه آغاز بود

مرگ مدیر بیمارستان ووهان چین براثر ویروس کرونا

بازدید 568

Britain to Bar Entrance to Non-English Speaking Migrants and Low-Skilled Workers

A points-based immigration system proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already drawn harsh condemnation. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the plan would be "devastating” for the country’s economy. “Our demographics mean we need to keep attracting people here - this makes it so much harder", she said.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۲۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۸ 19 February 2020

A points-based immigration system proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already drawn harsh condemnation. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the plan would be "devastating” for the country’s economy. “Our demographics mean we need to keep attracting people here - this makes it so much harder", she said.

The United Kingdom will bar entrance to non-English speaking migrants and unskilled overseas workers, according to a post-Brexit immigration plan presented by the government. It urged businesses to no longer rely on cheap labour and instead invest in automation and retaining staff. Authorities noted that by reducing overall immigration to Britain it is delivering on Brexit proposals demanded by the electorate, while at the same time fulfilling campaign promises made during recent elections.

The government previously said it wants to adopt an Australia-style points-based immigration system, under which migrants would be ranked on certain criteria – language skills, qualifications, and work experience – with authorities favouring highly-skilled newcomers.

Under the new plan migrants willing to work in Britain must speak English and have an offer of a skilled job. This will earn them 50 points, but to be able to work in UK they need to have 70, with points being rewarded for having qualifications, working in a sector where there is shortage of workers, or having a PhD in a subject relevant to the job.

The government has also set a threshold for salaries. Thus, anyone wanting to work in Britain must have an annual salary of 25,600 pounds ($33,000). Though people earning a base salary of 20,480 pounds would be acceptable if a there is a skill shortage. According to a list by the Migration Advisory Committee there is a shortage of civil engineers, medical practitioners, nurses, psychologists, and classical ballet dancers.

British authorities said that EU-workers and non-EU workers would be treated equally after UK-EU free movement ends on 31 December.

The government’s plan drew harsh condemnation from business leaders, trade unions, and opposition. British trade union Unison representing health workers said the system "spells absolute disaster for the care sector", while Liberal Democrat home affairs spokeswoman Christine Jardine said the plan is based on "xenophobia".

Business leaders and employers said the government’s proposal would result in job losses and the closure of factories. However, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new immigration system would ensure that "the brightest and the best will be able to come" to Britain.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain migrants entrance
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
قیام مردم تبریز دادگاه روح الله زم انتخابات افغانستان سپندارمذگان آزادراه تهران شمال رامین پرچمی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم
انتظار معجزه در بازار مسکن
جشنواره بی‌کارکرد مد و لباس فجر
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
رییس سازمان پزشکی قانونی: وزیر کشور می‌تواند آمار حوادث آبان ماه را اعلام کند / شهردار میبد در واکنش به مرگ یک کودک زباله‌گرد به وسیله سگ‌های بی‌صاحب: شهروندان از زباله گردی خودداری کنند
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
اعزام ده‌ها خودروی زرهی آمریکا از عراق به سوریه / جزئیاتی تازه از «دایره ایران» در طرح تحول ارتش اسرائیل/ ادامه پیشروی ارتش سوریه در حومه ادلب / تحرکات خطرناک آمریکایی‌ها در پایگاه عین الاسد
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۸۱ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041nz
tabnak.ir/0041nz