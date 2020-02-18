تلفات کرونا به ۱۸۰۰ نفر رسید

نامه فیفا به ایران: تماشای لیگ برای زنان از خرداد ۹۹

کرایه‌ تاکسی گران می‌شود

بازدید 292

UK to EU: we won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal

Britain's chief negotiator on Monday set out a clashing course in trade talks with the European Union, saying the 27-nation bloc has totally missed the point of Brexit if it thinks it will retain some supervision over U.K. actions.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۹۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۴ 18 February 2020

Britain's chief negotiator on Monday set out a clashing course in trade talks with the European Union, saying the 27-nation bloc has totally missed the point of Brexit if it thinks it will retain some supervision over U.K. actions.

The EU has said it wants the best possible trade relationship with the U.K. but only if there is a level playing field for businesses on anything from state subsidies to environmental standards, and is insisting on clear checks to enforce it.

U.K. negotiator David Frost said, according to extracts from the released speech, that “to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing."

In a major speech at the ULB Brussels university, he said that rejecting any EU meddling on rules and regulations “is the point of the whole project" of leaving the bloc after 47 years.
And he further stressed that there was no way that Britain would seek a longer transition period than 11 months to clinch a deal, a timespan considered next to impossible for a trade agreement between such commercial juggernauts.

On Jan. 1, 2021, he said, “we recover our political and economic independence in full – why would we want to postpone it?"

With such comments, Frost gave indications that Britain might be willing to walk away without an agreement rather than compromise on key issues.

The European Union also made it clear that rough times lay ahead when French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said over the weekend that "we'll be seriously at each other's throats" during the negotiations.

The EU raised the ire of the U.K. by making a clear link between close commercial relations and the demand to adhere to EU rules. Frost made it clear that setting its own rules clearly trumps a cozy deal with the EU.

“It is central to our vision that we must have the ability to set laws that suit us – to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has," Frost said.

The EU has insisted that it has no problems with that, but that the further removed those laws and rules are, the less advantageous the trade deal. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was equally emphatic that the EU's 27 remaining nations wouldn't agree to any British trade deal just to avoid a costly, chaotic “no-deal” at the start of 2021.

The negotiations are to start at the beginning of next month.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain europe brexit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر دادگاه روح الله زم آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
تغییر سنگ ‌قبر شهید قاسم سلیمانی مطابق وصیت‌نامه‌اش/ظریف: من و سردار سلیمانی توافق کرده بودیم به عربستان پیغام بفرستیم
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
نفخ؛ نشانه اصلی بیماری کبد چرب
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۴۳ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار جدید پنتاگون از تلفات نظامیان آمریکا در حمله موشکی ایران / درخواست چند کشور غربی برای خروج نظامیانشان از عراق / حمله قریب الوقوع ارتش ترکیه به ادلب / نشست امنیتی رئیس اطلاعات خارجی روسیه با حاکم دبی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041if
tabnak.ir/0041if