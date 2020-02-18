تلفات کرونا به ۱۸۰۰ نفر رسید

نامه فیفا به ایران: تماشای لیگ برای زنان از خرداد ۹۹

کرایه‌ تاکسی گران می‌شود

بازدید 896

Egypt to build new military base ‘to secure Suez Canal’

Egyptian cabinet yesterday said that a new military base would be built on the country’s eastern border to secure the Suez Canal.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۸۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۱۸ 18 February 2020

Egyptian cabinet yesterday said that a new military base would be built on the country’s eastern border to secure the Suez Canal.

Local official sources told The New Khalij that the new base would be located in the Ismailia governorate’s Abu Sultan, adding that it would be built along an area of 160,000 acres.

The sources provided details about neither the date of the base opening date nor the construction cost.

“The new base will secure the canal’s shipment activity, tunnels, as well as its economic zone,” the sources noted.

There are other two military bases in Egypt, including Mohamed Naguib at the country’s northwestern border and Bernice in the south.

Bernice – built on the Red Sea coast and includes a naval base, airbase, and a military hospital – was inaugurated last month in a ceremony attended by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed.

In recent months, SDArabia reported that the Egyptian regime was building three new naval bases in strategic locations along the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Egypt has been battling an entrenched Islamist insurgency for several years in North Sinai, with hundreds of security forces killed in the attacks. In February 2018, the government launched a large-scale counter-terrorism campaign involving the police and the military to crush militants in the northern and central Sinai regions, parts of the Nile Delta and the country’s Western Desert.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
egypt suez canal military base
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر دادگاه روح الله زم آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
تغییر سنگ ‌قبر شهید قاسم سلیمانی مطابق وصیت‌نامه‌اش/ظریف: من و سردار سلیمانی توافق کرده بودیم به عربستان پیغام بفرستیم
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
نفخ؛ نشانه اصلی بیماری کبد چرب
۲ روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۴۳ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار جدید پنتاگون از تلفات نظامیان آمریکا در حمله موشکی ایران / درخواست چند کشور غربی برای خروج نظامیانشان از عراق / حمله قریب الوقوع ارتش ترکیه به ادلب / نشست امنیتی رئیس اطلاعات خارجی روسیه با حاکم دبی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041hL
tabnak.ir/0041hL