Iran integrates domestically-developed radars into its own Mirage F1 fighter jets

Iranian Air Force (IRIAF) announced that it has refurbished its Mirage F1 fighter jets with domestically-developed radars and various other equipment, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, citing Fars news agency.

IRIAF Deputy Commander Brigadier General Amir Vahedi broke the news, recounting that the IRIAF has outfitted its Mirage F1 fighter jets with indigenously-developed radars and various other equipment of domestic manufacture.

The domestic detection apparatus has done away with the aircraft’s previous shortcomings in the area of radar surveillance capability, the official added.

The Islamic Republic has already armed the warplanes with Iranian-built weapon systems, making them capable of carrying various projectiles, including indigenous cruise missiles with up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) in range.

Last Sunday, Commander of the Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that his force is planning to stage an airshow with three domestically-manufactured Kowsar fighter jets in April.

“We are planning to stage aerobatic maneuvers with three Kowsar jets during the Army Day parades (on April 17),” he said, noting that last year, the airshow was staged using only one jet.