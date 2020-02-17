نقشه‌هایی از پراکنش نامزد‌های انتخابات مجلس در کشور

نامه جعلی به رئیس جمهور درباره مرگ ۴ نفر با کرونا

بازداشت رئیس آگاهی قلابی در تهران

بازدید 848

France warns of bloody Brexit talks, warns both sides would ‘rip each other’

France on Sunday warned Britain to expect a bitter, bloody battle in Brexit trade talks with the EU, saying the two sides would “rip each other apart.”
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۶۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 17 February 2020

France on Sunday warned Britain to expect a bitter, bloody battle in Brexit trade talks with the EU, saying the two sides would “rip each other apart.”

Negotiations for a deal on future EU-UK relations are not due to start until next month, but London and Brussels have already clashed over rules for British financial firms’ access to the EU after Brexit.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it would be tough to achieve Britain’s aim of agreeing a free trade deal by the end of the year, with the two sides far apart on a range of issues.

“I think that on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, which we are going to start on, we are going to rip each other apart,” Le Drian said at the Munich Security Conference.

“But that is part of negotiations, everyone will defend their own interests.”

Britain formally left the EU two weeks ago but still trades like a member under a transition period ticking down to the end of this year.

The remaining 27 EU states are currently drawing up their mandate for the talks on the future relationship, with France in particular pushing for a strong stance, notably on the vexed question of fishing.

France and several other countries want to be able to keep fishing in British waters, while London wants full autonomy and limited access for European fishermen.

“Let’s hope the talks are done as quickly as possible, but there are a lot of issues and some difficult points to deal with,” said Le Drian, who is from the important French fishing region of Brittany.

The bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said the EU’s top priorities are fishing, security and maintaining fair trading conditions for European companies.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
france brexit talks
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر کنفرانس مونیخ دادگاه روح الله زم آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
تغییر سنگ ‌قبر شهید قاسم سلیمانی مطابق وصیت‌نامه‌اش/ظریف: من و سردار سلیمانی توافق کرده بودیم به عربستان پیغام بفرستیم
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
نفخ؛ نشانه اصلی بیماری کبد چرب
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
کنایه نماینده ردصلاحیت شده به اصلاح طلبان فعلی مجلس / مطهری: جایگاه «جمهوریت» را محدود کرده ایم / گردش مالی میلیارد دلاری قاچاق لوازم خانگی
اعتراض پرسپولیس به AFC: بازی الدحیل ۳-۰ می‌شود؟
لحظه وحشتناک برخورد صاعقه به هواپیما!
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۴۹۳ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۵۹ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

آمار جدید پنتاگون از تلفات نظامیان آمریکا در حمله موشکی ایران / درخواست چند کشور غربی برای خروج نظامیانشان از عراق / حمله قریب الوقوع ارتش ترکیه به ادلب / نشست امنیتی رئیس اطلاعات خارجی روسیه با حاکم دبی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041dS
tabnak.ir/0041dS