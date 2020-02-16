روز مادر؛ مادران در کنار شهدا

آنهایی که محل مهر انتخاباتی‌شان پر شده است، چه کنند؟

شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

بازدید 315

Syrian Government Captures Last Stretch of Highway Between Damascus and Aleppo

Syrian government forces now control all of the strategic Damascus to Aleppo highway, which they had been trying to wrest from Turkish-backed rebels for weeks. As Syrian troops continue to push ahead inside the rebel-held enclave of Idlib, Turkey sent reinforcements to observations posts it occupies, while dispatching its foreign minister to Moscow.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۳۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۵ 16 February 2020

Syrian government forces now control all of the strategic Damascus to Aleppo highway, which they had been trying to wrest from Turkish-backed rebels for weeks. As Syrian troops continue to push ahead inside the rebel-held enclave of Idlib, Turkey sent reinforcements to observations posts it occupies, while dispatching its foreign minister to Moscow.

Syrian state TV showed bulldozers and engineering crews clearing rubble from the final stretch of the Damascus to Aleppo highway, which government forces captured from Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib province during the past several days.

Chief Highway Engineer Mohammed Wazzan said the highway is the main lifeline between Damascus and Aleppo, and government crews were working to reopen the last stretch — which it just captured — despite the bad condition of the roadway.

He says that maintenance crews are working hard to reopen the highway, which has been out of service for five years, clearing earth and rubble from the surface, making sure land mines have been removed, and spreading asphalt in some places.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria highway aleppo damascus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر کنفرانس مونیخ آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
متن کامل وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی منتشر شد
متن وصیت‌نامه سردار سلیمانی منتشر شد/ سردار قاآنی: شهید سلیمانی قهرمان و فرمانده همیشه پیروز جبهه مقاومت بود/ هشدار فرمانده سپاه؛ آمریکا و اسرائیل خطا کنند هر دو را می‌زنیم

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۴۴۰ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۴۹ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041ZC
tabnak.ir/0041ZC