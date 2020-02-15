روز مادر؛ مادران در کنار شهدا

آنهایی که محل مهر انتخاباتی‌شان پر شده است، چه کنند؟

شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

بازدید 858

First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Europe

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzin said on Saturday during a press briefing.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۱۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۰۴ 15 February 2020

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzin said on Saturday during a press briefing.
An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzin said on Saturday during a press briefing.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzin announced the first death linked to this virus in France and in Europe.

"A Chinese tourist originating from the province of Hubei, arrived in France on 16 January. He had been hospitalized at Bichat hospital, with strict measures of solitary confinement until 25 January. His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days, being taken into intensive care," the minister said.

The patient's daughter, also suffering from the coronavirus, "was also taken care of at Bichat hospital. Her state of health is no longer a cause for concern and she should be able to be released soon," Buzin added.

In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.

The new strain of coronavirus – COVID-19 – was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.

The authorities of Wuhan announced on Saturday stricter quarantine measures, aimed at fighting the outbreak of the deadly virus.

In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
europe france china coronavirus wuhan death
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر ماهواره ظفر کروناویروس وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
آخرین اخبار

پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
صف فروش خودرو با این خبر کلید خورد
واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
دلواپسی‌های آقای رییس‌جمهور ‏/ ارتباط کاندیدای معروف با زم/ زندگی در کره شمالی چگونه است؟
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
شهردار سابق تهران از انتخابات مجلس انصراف داد
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
دستگیری پنج تن به اتهام فروش نفت ایران از سوی آمریکا / آغاز عملیات تامین امنیت مرز‌های مشترک عراق با اردن و سوریه واکنش پامپئو به پرتاب ماهواره ظفر توسط ایران/ انحلال کلاه آبی‌ها به دستور مقتدا صدر
چرا تتلو را به ایران تحویل ندادند؟
اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041W3
tabnak.ir/0041W3