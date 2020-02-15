شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

انتقاد سخنگوی وزارت خارجه از خروج ال‌جی و سامسونگ

پنج فیلم مهم سینمای ایران برای سال 1399

بازدید 596

Facebook allows US political candidates to run sponsored content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it was allowing US-based political candidates to run branded content on its social networking platforms, but the content would not be catalogued in its advertising library.
کد خبر: ۹۵۸۹۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۱ 15 February 2020

Facebook Inc said on Friday it was allowing US-based political candidates to run branded content on its social networking platforms, but the content would not be catalogued in its advertising library.

Political campaigns and groups can now use the social media company's branded content tool, which allows influencers to more clearly tag in an official sub-header that the post is a paid partnership.

The change came after US Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg this week paid popular meme accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram to post content about the billionaire former New York mayor.

The strategy of paying social media influencers to spread political messages or make content is gathering momentum ahead of the 2020 race, but rules around the practice have been hazy.

"After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

The Instagram posts by popular meme accounts that were paid for by the Bloomberg campaign did include disclaimers, but their humorous nature left some users wondering if the partnerships were real. Several posts used the disclaimer: "And yes this is really #sponsored by @mikebloomberg."

To use Facebook's branded content tool, political campaigns or groups must be authorised as political advertisers through the company's ID verification process.

Facebook does not make money from branded or sponsored content, for which brands directly pay creators, so they do not count this as advertising. It does, however, ask content creators to comply with regulations to disclose paid partnerships.

The Federal Trade Commission requires social media influencers and content creators to clearly label sponsored posts. This week, the FTC announced it would be seeking public comment on how effective these rules are and whether it should make changes.

The Federal Election Commission says paid public online communications containing "express advocacy" must have a disclaimer, but it does not have explicit rules about social media influencers.

In December 2019, former FEC chair Ellen Weintraub acknowledged in a statement that its 2006 internet disclaimer regulations were written "several aeons ago."

Facebook said sponsored content from political advertisers will not be included in its Ad Library, a database maintained to provide transparency around political and other advertising unless the creator pays to promote the post using the company's advertising tools.

Bloomberg's Democratic rival Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised the fact that sponsored posts would not be publicly tracked.

"Refusing to catalog paid political ads because the Bloomberg campaign found a workaround means there will be less transparency for the content he is paying to promote," Warren said in a tweet. "Mike Bloomberg cannot be allowed to buy an election with zero accountability."

The Bloomberg campaign, which has been waging a huge digital campaign to try and beat Republican President Donald Trump in November, told Reuters this week that it thought its "meme strategy" would be effective.

"The campaign was explicitly clear that these posts were ads and sponsored content," said Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign, in a statement on Friday. "We went above and beyond to follow Instagram's rules and the text of the post clearly shows these are the campaign's paid ads."

A Facebook spokesman told Reuters that the Bloomberg campaign was not the only political campaign that had asked about the company's policies regarding sponsored content.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
facebook candidates content
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر ماهواره ظفر کروناویروس وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی آزادراه تهران شمال انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
صف فروش خودرو با این خبر کلید خورد
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
دلواپسی‌های آقای رییس‌جمهور ‏/ ارتباط کاندیدای معروف با زم/ زندگی در کره شمالی چگونه است؟
شهردار سابق تهران از انتخابات مجلس انصراف داد
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
دستگیری پنج تن به اتهام فروش نفت ایران از سوی آمریکا / آغاز عملیات تامین امنیت مرز‌های مشترک عراق با اردن و سوریه واکنش پامپئو به پرتاب ماهواره ظفر توسط ایران/ انحلال کلاه آبی‌ها به دستور مقتدا صدر
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
چرا تتلو را به ایران تحویل ندادند؟
اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف
بارش برف سنگین در رشت

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041TV
tabnak.ir/0041TV