ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

بازدید 710

Iran says it is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria

Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that Tehran backs the sovereignty of its key regional ally Damascus.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۸۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۴ 09 February 2020

Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that Tehran backs the sovereignty of its key regional ally Damascus.

Turkey has backed rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Iran and Russia have supported Assad’s forces in the war. The three countries have also collaborated on a political solution to the conflict.

In a meeting between the visiting United Nations’ special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and Iranian officials, Tehran underlined the importance of resolving issues in Syria through diplomacy, it said on its website.

“During the meeting, Iran reiterated that civilians in Syria should not be used as human shields ... and that Iran is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria to solve the issue,” the website reported.

Iranian state TV reported that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a separate meeting with Pedersen in Tehran, said Iran was prepared to help in the de-escalation of the crisis in Syria with respect to Syria’s independence and sovereignty.

Russian-backed Syrian forces have tried to capture Syria’s Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in the country, displacing more than half a million people since early December.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to drive back the Syrian troops in Idlib unless they withdrew by the end of the month, after eight Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday by Syrian government shelling near the town of Saraqeb.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran media russia turkey idlib syria
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی سامانه نما اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران ـ دمشق از حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتور‌های آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
جدیدترین سفر استانی محمود احمدی نژاد !

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۱۳۰ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: شش مجتهد شورای نگهبان به اندازه وزن این آقایان نماز شب خوانده‌اند/سردار جلالی: اگر شورای نگهبان تخریب شود باید چهار یا هشت سال حسرت بخوریم /واعظی: باب مذاکره و گفت‌وگو را نبسته‌ایم  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041AR
tabnak.ir/0041AR