ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

بازدید 728

Biden Slams Buttigieg as Not Ready for Presidency in New Campaign Ad

Former Vice President Joe Biden has targeted Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg in a new digital ad, suggesting the former South Bend, Ind., mayor does not have enough experience to be president.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۷۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۰ 09 February 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden has targeted Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg in a new digital ad, suggesting the former South Bend, Ind., mayor does not have enough experience to be president.

Biden highlighted his role as vice president under Barack Obama, who called him “the best vice president America’s ever had,” according to the ad, mocking Buttigieg for having said that he “doesn’t think much of the vice president’s record.” The video also compares key moments of the Obama administration with actions Buttigieg took overseeing South Bend, insinuating that the former mayor doesn't have enough political experience for the presidency.

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Buttigieg have taken on tough fights. Under threat of a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran deal, and under the threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners,” the narrator says.

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Pete have helped shape our economy. Joe Biden helped save the auto industry, which revitalized the economy of the Midwest, and led the passage and the implementation of the Recovery Act, saving our economy from a depression,” she adds. “Pete Buttigieg revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying out decorative brick.”

Buttigieg’s campaign fired back on Saturday, noting the ad indicates that Biden is more concerned about his current standing in the primary field than the future of the US.

“The Vice President’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete’s perspective as a mayor and veteran,” Chris Meagher, Buttigieg's national press secretary, said in a statement.

The ad war comes after the Iowa caucus results left Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders locked in a virtual tie: the Vermont senator won the popular vote while the ex-mayor secured the SED-count. Biden, who was considered the front-runner before the beginning of caucuses, came only in fourth.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
buttigieg biden presidency
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی سامانه نما اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران ـ دمشق از حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتور‌های آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
جدیدترین سفر استانی محمود احمدی نژاد !

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۱۳۰ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: شش مجتهد شورای نگهبان به اندازه وزن این آقایان نماز شب خوانده‌اند/سردار جلالی: اگر شورای نگهبان تخریب شود باید چهار یا هشت سال حسرت بخوریم /واعظی: باب مذاکره و گفت‌وگو را نبسته‌ایم  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041AD
tabnak.ir/0041AD