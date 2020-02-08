ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to develop defense ties

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan’s Minister for Defense Products on Saturday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the field of defense.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۴۷ 08 February 2020

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan’s Minister for Defense Products on Saturday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the field of defense.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Minister Zubaida Jalal Seyed to exchange views on the current level of bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors, regional and international developments.

The two sides also discussed border cooperation and the development of economic relations between Iran and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Pakistan's defense minister said that Pakistan and Iran have been enjoying historical, cultural and religious ties, as both countries have potentials to assist each other in different fields.

The Iranian Ambassador said that Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further expand them.

Ambassador Hosseini has recently met with Pakistan finance advisor and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistani Army and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations.

