Palestinian president, Iran FM hold rare phone call over U.S. Mideast peace plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif the latest developments over the newly unveiled U.S. peace plan in a phone call, official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Abbas briefed Zarif on the Palestinian moves internationally aimed at rallying support to foil the U.S. plan, said WAFA.

Zarif highlighted Iran's support of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to establish their own independent state.

The rare phone call from Zarif comes amid cold relations between the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank and Iran, as Tehran maintains close ties with the Hamas-led Palestinian factions based in the Gaza Strip.