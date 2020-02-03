اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

کنایه تاجیک به اصلاح‌طلبان:به تعطیلات تاریخی بروید

شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

بازدید 558

OIC reaffirms support for Palestinian people's choices

Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Saudi Arabia's capital on Monday morning for discussions on the United States' so-called Middle East peace plan.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۴۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۱ 03 February 2020

Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Saudi Arabia's capital on Monday morning for discussions on the United States' so-called Middle East peace plan.

In his opening remarks, OIC Secretary-General Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said any solution to the Palestine issue "must be based on the establishment of a sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

"We renew our commitment to continuously engage in efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, stability, and justice, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative."

He also reaffirmed the OIC’s support for "the Palestinian Authority and people's choices".

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed the U.S.’ so-called Middle East peace plan as an effort to "justify Israeli occupation and annexation of Jerusalem and the West Bank".

Dismissing any possibility of negotiations on the plan, he said it was a document to authorize the sale of Palestine and contains Israel’s demands as dictated to Washington.

"This plan is against all international parameters for the fair, comprehensive and permanent solution of the Palestine issue, especially borders, illegal settlements, and the status of Jerusalem and refugees," said Cavusoglu.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stressed his country insists on a comprehensive solution "that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people to establish a state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He said Saudi Arabia will back efforts for negotiations to "end the dispute via a comprehensive solution that protects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

In a statement on Sunday, the OIC said the meeting at the level of foreign ministers would "discuss the organization's position" on the U.S. administration's so-called peace plan.

"The OIC reaffirms its principled position and support for Palestine in the struggle to regain its legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital," read the statement.

It said the solution to the Palestine issue must be in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab peace initiative.

The so-called "deal of the century", announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last Tuesday, has already been rejected by the Arab League.

In a statement last week, the organization said the plan "does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people".

Turkish FM Cavusoglu had previously voiced support for the Arab League's decision to reject the so-called peace plan. He termed it the "correct decision" and denounced the deal as a "rape plan for the Palestinian territories".

Cavusoglu also hoped "for the same unity" from the members of the OIC.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a news conference at the White House last Tuesday, unveiled the controversial plan to end one of the longest running disputes in the Middle East.

He proposed an independent Palestinian state but with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank and Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.

 

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
OIC palestine peace plan
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا روز جهانی تالاب ها برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۳۰۵ نظر)

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۲۰۲ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

دو سر خط مهم درباره طرح کلان دونالد ترامپ برای ایران  (۱۱۱ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040ob
tabnak.ir/0040ob