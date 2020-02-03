OIC reaffirms support for Palestinian people's choices

Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Saudi Arabia's capital on Monday morning for discussions on the United States' so-called Middle East peace plan.

In his opening remarks, OIC Secretary-General Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said any solution to the Palestine issue "must be based on the establishment of a sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

"We renew our commitment to continuously engage in efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, stability, and justice, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative."

He also reaffirmed the OIC’s support for "the Palestinian Authority and people's choices".

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed the U.S.’ so-called Middle East peace plan as an effort to "justify Israeli occupation and annexation of Jerusalem and the West Bank".

Dismissing any possibility of negotiations on the plan, he said it was a document to authorize the sale of Palestine and contains Israel’s demands as dictated to Washington.

"This plan is against all international parameters for the fair, comprehensive and permanent solution of the Palestine issue, especially borders, illegal settlements, and the status of Jerusalem and refugees," said Cavusoglu.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stressed his country insists on a comprehensive solution "that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people to establish a state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He said Saudi Arabia will back efforts for negotiations to "end the dispute via a comprehensive solution that protects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

In a statement on Sunday, the OIC said the meeting at the level of foreign ministers would "discuss the organization's position" on the U.S. administration's so-called peace plan.

"The OIC reaffirms its principled position and support for Palestine in the struggle to regain its legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital," read the statement.

It said the solution to the Palestine issue must be in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab peace initiative.

The so-called "deal of the century", announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last Tuesday, has already been rejected by the Arab League.

In a statement last week, the organization said the plan "does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people".

Turkish FM Cavusoglu had previously voiced support for the Arab League's decision to reject the so-called peace plan. He termed it the "correct decision" and denounced the deal as a "rape plan for the Palestinian territories".

Cavusoglu also hoped "for the same unity" from the members of the OIC.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a news conference at the White House last Tuesday, unveiled the controversial plan to end one of the longest running disputes in the Middle East.

He proposed an independent Palestinian state but with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank and Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.