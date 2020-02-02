مسئول سیاست خارجی اتحادیه اروپا فردا به تهران می‌آید

فوت یک کولبر بر اثر سرما در کردستان

کدام یک از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت شده، تایید شدند؟

بازدید 708

Indignation in Africa as Trump expands US travel ban

There is growing indignation in several African countries that have been the target of Washington's latest travel ban, with activists and rights groups complaining that the administration of President Donald Trump is pursuing a xenophobic and racist political agenda.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۱۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۵ 02 February 2020

There is growing indignation in several African countries that have been the target of Washington's latest travel ban, with activists and rights groups complaining that the administration of President Donald Trump is pursuing a xenophobic and racist political agenda.

Africa’s biggest country, Nigeria, in addition to Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea, as well as the Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar have been included in a new expanded version of the original travel ban that was imposed by Trump in 2017.

This is seen as an extension of the so-called "Muslim ban" that targeted citizens of several Muslim-majority countries. In January 2017, Trump banned citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, as well as those of North Korea and Venezuela from entering US territory.

Under the expended immigration ban, to become effective as of February 21, the US missions will stop issuing visas that can result in permanent residency for nationals from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria. Non-immigrant visitor visas will not be affected.
American officials said the six countries had failed to meet US security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated the travel ban.

Eritrea has denounced the US ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as "political" and "unacceptable."

On Saturday, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said the government saw the ban as a political move that would hurt the country's relations with the US.

"We find this move unacceptable," he was cited by Reuters as saying, adding however that his government will stop short of expelling the US ambassador.

Nigeria's government said it had created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of US immigrant visas to its citizens, the president's office said on Saturday.

As for nationals of Tanzania and Sudan, they will be excluded from the US government "diversity" program which issues immigrant visas to applicants in an annual lottery.

Tanzania complained that it had not been officially notified by the United States of its inclusion in the new travel ban.

“We don’t have official communication from the US government. We haven’t received a formal diplomatic communication, which is the official way of communicating between governments,” Emmanuel Buhohela, spokesman for the Ministry Foreign Affairs, said on Saturday.

Sudan is yet to react to the new US travel restrictions.

Kyrgyzstan, for its part, has warned the US that the travel restrictions would damage bilateral ties.

The country’s Foreign Ministry summoned the American ambassador to Bishkek, Donald Lu, on Saturday to demand explanation for the restrictions.
With the blessing of the Supreme Court’s five conservative justices, the Trump administration is making efforts to end the Diversity Visa lottery, which provides green cards to immigrants from countries whose citizens are underrepresented in the United States. Africans are the biggest beneficiaries of the program.

The president has defended these moves by citing national security concerns, and claiming that he wants more high-skilled immigrants.

Analysts, however, believe that Trump’s political agenda regarding the travel bans is rooted in the racist attitude of Trump and his bigotry.
Trump's outrageous remarks regarding immigrants has stirred much controversy in the past.

In 2018, 55 African countries demanded a “retraction and an apology” from Trump after the US president referred to countries such as El Salvador, Haiti and certain African nations as “shithole” countries.
During the 2016 presidential race, Trump campaigned for “a total and complete shutdown” of US borders on those he deemed as undesirable.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
africa trump united states travel ban
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا علی اکبر صالحی برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
تصویری از مهران غفوریان و همسرش
فرود اضطراری هواپیمای مسافربری در پی تهدید به انفجار
خوراکی‌هایی که نباید با شکم خالی خورد!
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کشف پیکر پاک سه شهید
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
عواقب برگشت ناپذیر بی توجهی به مردان!
واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
تهدید کاخ سفید به وتوی لایحه‌های مجلس نمایندگان درباره ایران/ آتش سوزی یک نفتکش در نزدیکی سواحل امارات متحده عربی/ادعای منابع عراقی از توافق فتح و سائرون بر نخست‌وزیری «علّاوی» /گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با وزیر دفاع آمریکا درباره ایران
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 10 بهمن 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کانال 13
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
مصباح یزدی: مودبانه اش این است، متأسفیم که شما آمریکا را نشناخته‌اید! / علی مطهری بعد از دیدار با شورای نگهبان: مستندات‌شان برای رد صلاحیتم ضعیف بود
اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۲۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۶۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040jn
tabnak.ir/0040jn