Iran To Launch Satellite In ‘Coming Days,’ Space Agency Head Says

Iran has confirmed that it plans to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the "coming days," the head of the country's national space agency said in an interview with AFP.

Morteza Berari on February 1 did not give a specific date for the launch of the Zafar (“Victory” in Farsi) satellite, but he said the 113-kilogram satellite will be launched by a Simorgh rocket 530 kilometers above the Earth, and that it will make 15 orbits a day.

His remarks came five days after satellite images suggested that Iran was preparing to a launch a satellite into space after three recent failed rocket launches.

Some Western leaders, including those in the United States, have complained that Iran is using technology involved in the launch of satellites that could also be used to develop ballistic missiles.

Berari told AFP that Iran advocates for the "peaceful use of outer space. All our activities in the domain of outer space are transparent."

Berari, who is chief of the Iranian Space Agency, said manufacturing of the Zafar satellite "began three years ago with the participation of 80 Iranian scientists," adding that it was designed to remain operational for "more than 18 months."

He said the primary mission will be to collect imagery to study earthquakes, prevent natural disasters, and develop agricultural resources.

"It will be a new step for our country," said Berari, who said that Iran previously had been able to put a satellite into orbit 250 kilometers above the Earth.

The agency hopes to construct five more satellites by March 2021, Berari added.