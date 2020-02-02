مسئول سیاست خارجی اتحادیه اروپا فردا به تهران می‌آید

فوت یک کولبر بر اثر سرما در کردستان

کدام یک از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت شده، تایید شدند؟

بازدید 420

Palestinians 'cut all ties' with Israel, US

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday announced a cut in all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۰۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۹ 02 February 2020

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday announced a cut in all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation.

Abbas said the peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was in "violation of the (autonomy) accords" launched in Oslo in 1993 by Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel will have to "bear responsibility as an occupying power" for the Palestinian territories, he told an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo.

The summit of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo was requested by the Palestinians, who responded angrily to the American proposal.

The Arab League on Saturday rejected Trump's controversial Middle East plan, calling it "unfair" to Palestinians.

The pan-Arab bloc said in a statement that it "rejects the US-Israeli 'deal of the century' considering that it does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people."

Arab leaders also vowed "not to ... cooperate with the US administration to implement this plan."

Abbas said that he told Israel and the US that "there will be no relations with them, including the security ties" following the deal that Palestinians say heavily favours Israel.

There was no immediate comment from US or Israeli officials.

The Palestinian leader said that he'd refused to take US President Donald Trump's phone calls and messages "because I know that he would use that to say he consulted us.” "I will never accept this solution," Abbas said.

"I will not have it recorded in my history that I have sold Jerusalem." He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

Abbas said that the Palestinians wouldn't accept the US as a sole mediator in any negotiations with Israel.

He said they would go to the United Nations Security Council and other world and regional organisations to "explain our position." The Arab League’s head, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, said the proposal revealed a "sharp turn” in the long-standing US foreign policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"This turn does not help achieve peace and a just solution,” he declared.

Aboul-Gheit said that the Palestinians reject the proposal.

He called for the two sides, the Israelis and the Palestinians, to negotiate to reach a "satisfactory solution for both of them.” President Trump unveiled the long-awaited proposal on Tuesday in Washington. It would allow Israel to annex all its West Bank settlements - which the Palestinians and most of the international community view as illegal - as well as the Jordan Valley, which accounts for roughly a fourth of the West Bank.

In return, the Palestinians would be granted statehood in Gaza, scattered chunks of the West Bank and some neighborhoods on the outskirts of Jerusalem, all linked together by a new network of roads, bridges and tunnels.

Israel would control the state’s borders and airspace and maintain overall security authority. Critics of the plan say this would rob Palestinian statehood of any meaning.

The plan would abolish the right of return for Palestinian refugees displaced by the 1948 war and their descendants, a key Palestinian demand.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
palestine abbas israel usa deal of century
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
حمله به آرامکو علی اکبر صالحی برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان اتحادیه اروپا سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
تصویری از مهران غفوریان و همسرش
فرود اضطراری هواپیمای مسافربری در پی تهدید به انفجار
خوراکی‌هایی که نباید با شکم خالی خورد!
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کشف پیکر پاک سه شهید
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
عواقب برگشت ناپذیر بی توجهی به مردان!
واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
تهدید کاخ سفید به وتوی لایحه‌های مجلس نمایندگان درباره ایران/ آتش سوزی یک نفتکش در نزدیکی سواحل امارات متحده عربی/ادعای منابع عراقی از توافق فتح و سائرون بر نخست‌وزیری «علّاوی» /گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با وزیر دفاع آمریکا درباره ایران
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 10 بهمن 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کانال 13
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
مصباح یزدی: مودبانه اش این است، متأسفیم که شما آمریکا را نشناخته‌اید! / علی مطهری بعد از دیدار با شورای نگهبان: مستندات‌شان برای رد صلاحیتم ضعیف بود
اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۲۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۶۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040id
tabnak.ir/0040id