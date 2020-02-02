Coronavirus: India reports its second positive case, this too in Kerala

A second person has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday morning. This case, too, like the first one, was reported in Kerala.

The ministry said the patient has a history of travel to China, and has been kept in isolation. “The patient is stable and is being monitored,” it added.

India reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus infection on January 30. The patient was a student at Wuhan University, a resident of Thrissur, and is now in isolation in a hospital in Kerala. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said later in the week that the patient is now in a stable condition.

At least 304 people have died so far in China, most of them in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, while 14,380 people have been infected. The virus has spread to 23 countries, including India. Several countries have banned flights to and from China, restricted travel, and in some cases, closed their borders with the country.