Tunisia: Ennahda Movement expand consultations on formation of next government

Ennahda Movement called for expanding consultations on the formation of the next Tunisian government to include the various parliamentary blocs, in order to ensure the formation of a national unity government with social and democratic content.

A statement issued by Ennahda Movement (enjoying the majority of seats in the People’s Assembly, 52 seats) said after a meeting held on Monday by the movement’s Shura Council that “the Council recommends that the Executive Office prepare for all possibilities, including the early elections, provided the ongoing holding of the Shura Council.”

This meeting was devoted to discussing the movement’s options after Dr Elyes Fakhfakh has been assigned to form the new Tunisian government. The meeting also called for the prompt completion of constitutional institutions, on top of which the Constitutional Court.

Dr Elyes Fakhfakh, the Tunisian Prime Minister-designate, stated earlier that he would not involve the Heart of Tunisia Party (38 seats) and the Free Destourian Party (17 seats) in the consultations on the formation of the next government. This is because they are “not in the path of people’s expectations at this stage, especially after the 2019 elections, especially the presidential elections.”