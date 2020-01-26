نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 782

Ending humanitarian crisis in Yemen needs resolve of Riyadh

Iran's ambassador in Oman said on Sunday that ending the humanitarian crisis in Yemen needs resolve of Saudi Government.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۵۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۳ 26 January 2020

Iran's ambassador in Oman said on Sunday that ending the humanitarian crisis in Yemen needs resolve of Saudi Government.

Mohammad-Reza Nouri-Shahroudi made the remarks in a meeting with Ole Emil Moesby, the Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and non-resident ambassador to Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Yemen.

Nouri-Shahroudi said that the crisis has no military solution and the only way is negotiations and that Oman is ready to act as a mediator but the Saudis need to show goodwill.

Regarding the ties between Iran and Oman, he said that the relations are steadily increasing.

He added that Iran will not accept the dictatorial attitude of Donald Trump, the US president.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the region.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched a massive assault on Yemen, the poorest Arab state, in a coalition with several Arab countries and with the help of the US, on the pretext of restoring Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the resigned president of the country, to power, and fulfill their political goals.

The Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, left more than 100,000 Yemenis dead, including 85,000 children in disproportionate and indiscriminate bombardment of the civilian targets.

The Geneva Conventions Fourth 1942 prohibits targeting Civilians in the airstrikes and the International Humanitarian Law governing the armed conflicts introduced the disproportionate and indiscriminate bombardment of the civilian targets as the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Coalition imposed economic blockade on the Yemeni population taking heavy tolls on the Civilians due to famine and scarcity of medicines.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran yemen saudi arabia crisis
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری اجلاس داووس عباس تبریزیان طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا احمد حمزه
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
افزایش یک میلیونی حداقل حقوق کارکنان و بازنشستگان
مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟
هشدار «ورود بی‌سابقه‌ترین موج سرما»؛ باور نکنید و مراقب باشید!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 3 بهمن 98
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
توافق محرمانه ترامپ و برهم صالح برای بقای نیروهای آمریکایی در عراق/گزارش «الجزیره» از یگان سرّی ۹۱۰ حزب‌الله/تحریم برخی افراد و شرکت‌های مرتبط با پتروشیمی ایران/ درخواست نتانیاهو برای تقابل کشورهای جهان با ایران
وقتی موتور خانم هلندی در مازندران خراب می شود

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040Kd
tabnak.ir/0040Kd