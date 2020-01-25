نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

coronavirus triggers Etihad Airways emergency action plan

All passengers on Etihad flights arriving into Abu Dhabi from China will be screened for coronavirus to limit the potential of a global outbreak of the fast-spreading mystery bug.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۳۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۹ 25 January 2020

All passengers on Etihad flights arriving into Abu Dhabi from China will be screened for coronavirus to limit the potential of a global outbreak of the fast-spreading mystery bug.

Passengers already booked on flights to and from China are also eligible for a refund from the airline without charge.

Emergency talks between health officials and Etihad Airways resulted in a series of measures drawn-up to protect the UAE from any viral outbreak.

No cases have so far been reported in the UAE. Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are screening passengers from China.
“In response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, Etihad Airways is working with key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi to help prevent the spread of the virus into the UAE,” an Etihad spokesperson said.

“Etihad Airways is also waiving rebooking and refund charges for tickets issued on or before January 24, 2020 for travel to or from mainland China.”

Thermal camera screening procedures are to be introduced for passengers and crew on all Etihad flights arriving from China.

Dedicated gates will be assigned at Abu Dhabi International Airport for flights arriving from China, while freight aircraft from the country will use specific parking bays with crews screened under similar protocols.
Passengers already booked on flights can make changes or cancel their trip by calling the Etihad contact centre in the UAE on +971 600 555 666 or in China on (+86) 400882 2050, or via their travel agent.

The killer bug, named 2019-nCoV by scientists, is thought to have originated from snake meat illegally bought from an animal market in the industrial hub of Wuhan in China.

It has since spread to several major cities in the country including Shanghai, Beijing and elsewhere.

At least 26 people have so far died, with experts fearing a possible global pandemic as the virus bears similar hallmarks to Sars, the flu-like illness that swept through Asia in 2003 killing more than 700 people.

Chinese health authorities have reported more than 1287 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV with other carriers of the strain detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, the United States and France.

Virologists studying the outbreak said almost all patients showed signs of a fever, whereas half had a shortness of breath and fatigue.

Of those diagnosed, three quarters had a cough but all of them had pneumonia, the main cause of death in three per cent of all recorded cases so far in China.
One glimmer of hope offered by researchers is this latest coronavirus mutation shows slightly different symptoms to Sars that may limit its spread.

Although the new mutation can pass between humans and from city to city, scientists studying the virus in China have found it does not cause a runny nose, sneezing or diarrhoea.

Crucially, a study published in The Lancet medical journal noted an absence of upper respiratory tract infections in sufferers with early signs of 2019-nCoV, with sneezing and runny nose a major factor in spreading viruses between humans.

“Many characteristics of this novel coronavirus and how it may affect people are still unclear,” said Dr Sundar Elayaperumal, a microbiologist at Burjeel Hospital.

“This novel coronavirus has the potential to cause severe disease and death.

“Preliminary information suggests this is especially true among the elderly and those people with underlying health problems or compromised immune systems.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
coronavirus etihad airways china passenger
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری اجلاس داووس علی دیواندری طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا احمد حمزه
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
افزایش یک میلیونی حداقل حقوق کارکنان و بازنشستگان
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟
هشدار «ورود بی‌سابقه‌ترین موج سرما»؛ باور نکنید و مراقب باشید!
آشنایی با مرگبار‌ترین مواد غذایی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 3 بهمن 98
سقوط دلار امسال اتفاق خواهد افتاد/ پیشنهاد افزایش یارانه هر ایرانی به ۷۵ هزار تومان/ نماینده مجلس: مالیات خروج از کشور چیز جدیدی نیست/ لیست کالا‌هایی که صادراتشان از سیستان و بلوچستان ممنوع شد
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
احتمال افزایش یارانه نقدی به ۷۵ هزار تومان
توافق محرمانه ترامپ و برهم صالح برای بقای نیروهای آمریکایی در عراق/گزارش «الجزیره» از یگان سرّی ۹۱۰ حزب‌الله/تحریم برخی افراد و شرکت‌های مرتبط با پتروشیمی ایران/ درخواست نتانیاهو برای تقابل کشورهای جهان با ایران
وقتی موتور خانم هلندی در مازندران خراب می شود

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

ماجرای آشنایی سردار سلیمانی و سیدحسن نصرالله / انتقاد اصلاح طلبان از شورای نگهبان / ماموریت جدید برای عارف / آغاز محاکمه نمایندگان متخلف در قوه قضاییه  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040G3
tabnak.ir/0040G3