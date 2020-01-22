پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

بازدید 568

Lebanon's new cabinet holds first meeting amid protests and economic ‘catastrophe’

Lebanon's new cabinet held its first meeting on Wednesday, bearing a message of support from the United Nations as ministers begin the urgent task of addressing an economic “catastrophe”, as Prime Minister Hassan Diab described the country’s situation.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۷۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۴۷ 22 January 2020

Lebanon's new cabinet held its first meeting on Wednesday, bearing a message of support from the United Nations as ministers begin the urgent task of addressing an economic “catastrophe”, as Prime Minister Hassan Diab described the country’s situation.
Debt-ridden Lebanon faces an economic "catastrophe", Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Wednesday as his newly unveiled cabinet met for the first time. "Today we are in a financial, economic and social dead-end," he said in remarks read by a government official after the new cabinet's inaugural meeting in Beirut.

President Michel Aoun said the new government must tackle the country's economic woes, win back international confidence and gain the trust of the Lebanese. "Your mission is delicate," the president's office cited him as saying at the same meeting, where he presided. He also said the government would have to work to make up for lost time.

Diab also said his new government's economic and financial approach would be "completely different" than past governments. But he also said that dismissing Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, was "currently out of the question".

The prime minister told reporters he had met with a number of foreign ambassadors who had "all expressed readiness to cooperate".

A few moments later, French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting Jerusalem and speaking alongside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, stated that France "will do everything, during this deep crisis that [Lebanon is] going through, to help...our Lebanese friends."

Lebanon's government under Diab was formed on Tuesday after the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies agreed on a cabinet of 20 specialists.

UN Secretary-General voices support

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will work with Diab to support the reform agenda, Guterres's spokesman said in a statement, reiterating the UN's commitment to strengthening Lebanon's sovereignty, stability and political independence.

The heavily indebted state has been without effective government since Saad Hariri, Lebanon's main Sunni leader and a traditional ally of the West and Gulf Arab states, quit as premier in October following widespread protests against politicians who have led Lebanon into its worst crisis since the 1975-90 war.

Diab was nominated by Hezbollah and its allies last month. Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist group by the United States.

New Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday that Lebanon needed foreign aid to save it. He described forthcoming foreign currency sovereign debt maturities as "a fireball".

Protesters took to the streets of Beirut as the new government was announced and closed roads in several cities using tyres and other makeshift barriers. The protests came after a weekend marked by unprecedented violence, as at least 530 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
lebanon economy protest cabinet
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه اجلاس داووس علی دیواندری اکبر طبری حسن دیاب سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا حمید ابوطالبی
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
واکنش های جهانی به اظهارات ظریف پیرامون خروج ایران از ان پی تی/ واکنش منفی روس‌ها
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکاست /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است
هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
تأمین اجتماعی ورشکسته می‌شود؟
حمله مجری جنجالی سیما به وزارت امور خارجه
دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد
توصیه به متقاضیان مسکن که قدرت خرید پایین دارند

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00407S
tabnak.ir/00407S