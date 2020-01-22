Pakistani FM briefs UK counterpart on evolving regional security situation

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday briefed the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about evolving security situation of the region and shared Pakistan’s concerns with regards to the latest developments in the Persian Gulf.

According to a foreign ministry statement Mr. Qureshi during a telephonic conversation with British counterpart said recent developments in the region carried serious implications for the peace and security as well as world economy.

“The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and steps for de-escalation by all sides,” the statement said.

He also apprised of Pakistan’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region through active diplomatic engagement with relevant parties.

The statement said a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the conversation.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi also briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister invited Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

According to the statement British Foreign Secretary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to support defusion of tensions and secure peace and security in the region.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to ensure peace and security of the region.