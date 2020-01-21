پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

بازدید 686

Iran threatens to leave NPT if nuke case sent to UNSC

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that the Islamic republic will leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in case the nuclear case of the country is sent to the UN Security Council.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۳۴۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 21 January 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that the Islamic republic will leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in case the nuclear case of the country is sent to the UN Security Council.

"If the Europeans continue their unjustifiable behavior or send Iran's nuclear dossier to the UN Security Council, Iran will leave the NPT," Zarif was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

The remarks by the Iranian foreign minister followed the last week move of the three European countries of Britain, France and German as they announced they had taken a step to trigger the dispute mechanism with Iran in response to Tehran's back-off the nuclear commitments over the past months.

In Nov. 2018, Iran informed Europeans that following the exit of the United States from the Iranian 2015 landmark nuclear deal, Iran triggered the dispute mechanism and concluded it, said Zarif.

Therefore, "the Europeans move (to re-trigger the mechanism) is by no means legal," Zarif added.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that "in case the Europeans try to do another measure, Iran will consider the quit of the NPT."

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of western and UN sanctions. However, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in May 2018 and slapped old and new sanctions against Iran.

Trump urged for new deal with the aim of more limits in Iran's nuclear program.

Iran dismissed the U.S. calls and, since May 2019, started to reduce commitments to the accord and recently announced that its had given up all the "practical measures" pertaining to the JCPOA.

Presently, Iran is only bound to the IAEA's supervisory measures enshrined by the NPT which Tehran accepted to undertake in 2015.

On Monday, Zarif noted that Iran will re-embrace its nuclear commitments if the Europeans honor their own obligations and help Iran reap economic interests that the nuclear deal safeguarded.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran npt zarif
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه مهدی بازرگان مایکل دندریا زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما سردار حجازی
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکا است /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

ماجرای آشنایی سردار سلیمانی و سیدحسن نصرالله / انتقاد اصلاح طلبان از شورای نگهبان / ماموریت جدید برای عارف / آغاز محاکمه نمایندگان متخلف در قوه قضاییه  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00400S
tabnak.ir/00400S