Eight killed in fire at Czech mental health facility

Eight people have died in a fire at a mental health facility in the Czech Republic.

The fire, in the north-western town of Vejprty, broke out early on Sunday, the regional fire service said.

A further 30 people were injured in the blaze, with one in a critical condition.

Rescuers from neighbouring Germany came to help their Czech colleagues who were not able to use helicopters due to bad weather.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis offered his condolences to the families of those who died.