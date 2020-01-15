سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 522

Biden: No Meeting With Kim Jong Un Absent Preconditions

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden says he would not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions. It is the latest evidence Biden would overturn parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s outreach to Pyongyang.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۹۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۸ 15 January 2020

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden says he would not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions. It is the latest evidence Biden would overturn parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s outreach to Pyongyang.

"Not now, I wouldn’t meet without any preconditions," Biden said Tuesday during a Democratic debate in the midwestern state of Iowa. "Look, we gave him everything he’s looking for. The president showed up, met with him, gave him legitimacy, weakened the sanctions we have against him."

Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump’s willingness to meet with Kim, saying the strategy is ineffective and aimed more at creating headlines than addressing the North Korean nuclear issue.

At his campaign rallies, Biden has called Kim a "thug," "tyrant," and "dictator." In response, North Korean state media last year slammed Biden as an "imbecile," a "fool of low IQ," and a "rabid dog."

"I would not meet with, absent preconditions...a, quote, supreme leader who said Joe Biden is a rabid dog, (that) should be beaten to death with a stick," Biden said. "And he got a love letter from Trump right after that."

Instead, Biden said he would pressure China to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, and would attempt to reunify the relationship between South Korea and Japan, which has been strained over a trade dispute and historical tensions related to Japan’s use of wartime forced labor.

Unorthodox approach

Trump’s approach to North Korea during his first term as president has been a story of extremes. In 2017, Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." He also threatened to "totally destroy" the country.

In June 2018, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader. At their first summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim signed a vague agreement to work toward the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," but never agreed on what that meant.

The talks were stalled for most of 2019, after Trump and Kim failed to reach a deal at a second summit in Hanoi. Kim said earlier this month he is prepared for a "long-term" standoff with the U.S., saying his country should not expect sanctions relief.

North Korea has also threatened to end its self-imposed suspension of long-range missile or nuclear tests - a move that could totally upset the nuclear talks and would risk alienating Chinese and Russian support for the North.

North Korean officials have repeatedly stressed that while the Trump-Kim relationship remains positive, it does not mean the talks will succeed.

"Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has a good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, 'personal,'" senior North Korean diplomat Kim Kye Gwan said on Saturday.

Will Trump’s approach endure?

It isn’t clear how much of Trump’s approach will outlast his presidency.

Many Democratic presidential candidates have criticized certain aspects of Trump’s North Korea strategy, saying it has been erratic and ratings-driven. But many of those candidates support the general idea of diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizebeth Warren, and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have expressed support for a step-by-step approach to North Korea’s denuclearization.

So far, that is further than Trump has been willing to go. Instead, Trump has insisted North Korea first agree to entirely abandon its nuclear weapons before the U.S. relaxes sanctions or gives other major concessions.

"If Trump's approach is erraticism, or insults combined with threatening fire and fury, or meeting Kim Jong Un for photo ops, then none of it will survive," says Van Jackson, a former Pentagon official who now lectures at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.

Jackson says any current Democratic nominee will undertake a "serious run" at diplomatic engagement. "The thing that depends very much on the candidate (and their advisers) is how much we'll entertain sanctions relief and in what sequencing," he says.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
united states north korea kim jong-un trump biden
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر هیثم بن طارق رخشان بنی اعتماد تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی محمد صادق کوشکی
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
دارنده چک تا چه تاریخى می‌تواند علیه صادر کننده چک طرح دعوى کند؟
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق
دیدار محرمانه امیر قطر با مقامات ایرانی در تهران و چند نکته!
علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس
جزئیات جدید چگونگی ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش یک مدیر سیما به خداحافظی قلقلی از صداوسیما
اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zeE
tabnak.ir/003zeE