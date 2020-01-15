Pompeo discusses situation around Iran with Israel's prime minister

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has held telephone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has held telephone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed recent regional developments related to Iran's destabilizing actions," Ortagus said. " Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the U.S. commitment to Israel's security is unwavering," he added.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on January 3, when the United States delivered air strikes at the area near the Baghdad airport, killing commander of Iran's Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani. In response, Tehran delivered air strikes at two facilities in Iraq used by US forces — Ayn al Asad air base and airport in Erbil.